Dawson Hill had one basket Thursday night, but it was the biggest of the night.
The junior hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to give Slocomb a 62-60 win over Rehobeth to advance to the tournament championship of the Rehobeth December Classic against Geneva County.
Braydon Whitaker and Tanner Berry led Slocomb with 12 points each. Jaylen Nobles followed with 11 and Tyler Boyette had 10.
Rehobeth was led by Trey Thomas with 16 points. Kase Keasler and Ray McGrue had 10 points each.
Geneva County 77, Ariton 54: J’quan Broxson had 24 points and nine rebounds and Colby Fuller had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading Class 2A ninth-ranked Geneva County over Ariton Thursday to advance to the championship round.
Emmanuel Henderson added 18 points and seven assists for Geneva County (10-2).
Hayes Floyd led Ariton with 27 points and Maddux Herring had nine points.
Daleville Christmas Tournament
Carroll 64, Samson 27: Terry Williams had 16 points and Takoda McLeod 11 to lead Carroll to the opening-round win.
Headland 70, G.W. Long 56: Patrick Burke earned 35 points, highlighted by 8-of-8 free throws, and Dre Newman added nine points and eight rebounds for Headland.
Kobie Stringer led G.W. Long with 17 points. Caison Long followed with 13 and Braxton Whitehead had 11.
Pike County 57, Dale County 39: Andres Burney had 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Pike County, which had all nine players score.
Cole Weed had 15 points and Keshaun Martin 14 to led Dale County.
Daleville 62, New Brockton 39: Sincere McKenzie had 15 points, Tomar Hobdy 14 and Peanut Bloodsaw 13 to lead Daleville’s win.
Dillon Kelty had 12 points and Tariq Walker had nine for New Brockton.
Brantley Christmas Tournament
Georgiana 83, Kinston 26: Martavius Payton had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Georgiana.
Tydarius Mobley had 14 points with 10 rebounds and Dacorae Peterson had 11 points. Jakorius Smith earned 15 rebounds.
Regular Season
Ashford 63, Goshen 58: DeChristian Newton had 19 points and TJ Holston 17 to lead Ashford.
DeShawne Brown led Goshen with 17 points and both Makel Avery and Radarius Maddux had 13 each.
Geneva 84, Elba 74: Four Panthers scored in double figures to lead the win, led by Trevon Kemmerlin with 23 points. Noah Johnson had 18 points and Kahari McReynolds and Dylan Creech had 10 each.
Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with 25 points and Seth Ware had 15.
R.E. Lee 79, Eufaula 73 (OT): Eufaula seized a 38-24 halftime lead, but couldn’t hold off the Class 7A No. 3 ranked Generals, who rallied to force overtime before winning.
The Generals (9-0) outscored Eufaula 22-18 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 67 and outscored the Tigers 12-6 in OT.
DeMarshia Davis had 24 points to lead Lee. DeMarquise Miles added 21 points and Nicholas Barnes had 14 with both scoring six each in OT. Jamarie Smith added 12.
Eiseric Thomas had 24 to pace Eufaula (4-5). Caleb Paige had 16 and Rodarius Thomas had 13.
Pike Liberal Arts 72, Crenshaw Christian 28: Four Patriots scored in double figures to lead the win, led by Javon Christian’s 17 points.
Drew Nelson followed with 16, Nick O’Brien with 14 and Kase Chirico with 11.
Junior Varsity Boys
Geneva 44, Elba 33: Preston Garner had 12 points and Bryson Barton eight to lead Geneva.
Malachi Washington had eight points and Kimdarius Hill six for Elba.
Ashford 44, Goshen 33: Ernie Williams had 15 points, Jay Fields 14 and Cameron Fields 11 to lead Ashford.
