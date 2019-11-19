Rehobeth’s Devonte Townsend scored 30 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and two overtimes and the Rebels outscored Geneva County 13-3 in the second overtime for a 107-97 double overtime win.
Townsend scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter and Trey Thomas added eight in the period as the Rebels overcame an eight-point deficit to take a late lead before Geneva County’s Keaton Enfinger hit a basket to force the first overtime tied at 83.
Both teams scored 14 points in the first overtime, but Rehobeth pulled away in the second overtime for the win. Townsend had 14 of the Rebels 27 extra-period points.
Townsend, who hit 12-of-22 free throws in the game, wasn’t the only Rebel standout. Jay Trawick had 26 points and Parker Turner had 19 points and both players had five 3-pointers in the game. Thomas finished with 14.
Geneva County had five players score in double figures, led by Emanuel Henderson with 24 and KenLi Preyer with 22. Colby Fuller had 16, Trey Williams 12 and J’Quan Broxson had 10.
Houston Academy 75, Samson 48: Four players scored in double figures to lead Houston Academy over Samson, giving head coach Scott Whitaker his first win as Raider coach after two loses.
Stefan Stevanovic had 18 points and added eight assists and eight rebounds. Adam Kesserwani had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots, while Sean Thomas Jones had 14 points and Gunnar Smith 13.
Hayden McCoy led Samson with 29 points.
Enterprise 66, Headland 55: Quentin Hayes had 17 points and Dominic York 14 to lead Enterprise
Marquez Reeves had 19 points and Patrick Burke 10 to lead Headland.
Slocomb 50, Dale County 48: Slocomb held off Dale County, which had two chances to tie or take the lead, but couldn’t in the final seconds.
Braydon Whitaker paced the winning RedTops with 26 points and Tanner Berry had 10.
Keshaun Martin led Dale County with 23 points.
Carroll 51, Abbeville 45: Bryson Dawsey had 13 points and Elijah Terry 12 to lead Carroll.
Tyreek Coleman had 16 points and Gabriel Shell 11 for Abbeville.
Charles Henderson 47, Highland Home 33: Devin parker had 12 points, Tay Knox 10 and Keith Wheeler nine to lead the CHHS win.
Keldrick McCullough led the Flying Squadron with 15 points.
Florala 61, Geneva 60: Rashaad Coleman hit two free throws with 10.4 seconds left to put Florala on top and the Wildcats hold off as Geneva missed two shots in the final seconds.
Mekhi James had 25 points, Coleman 21 and Zacchaeus Reese eight for Florala (1-0).
Trevon Kemmerlin had 16 points, Noah Johnson 13 and Kahari McReynolds 10 for Geneva.
Lakeside School 61, Lee-Scott 58 (3 OTs): Jacari Richardson had 21 points and Davantae Bowick 18 as Lakeside earned a triple-overtime win.
TJ Smith added 10 points and Billy Nix grabbed 10 rebounds for the Chiefs.
Monday night
Macon-East 65, Lakeside School 48: The Chiefs fell to Macon-East at Shoemaker Court on Monday night, 65-48. TJ Smith and Jacari Richardson both had 15 points and Billy Nix 12 for Lakeside.
Glenwood School 56, Abbeville Christian 35: Jackson Blalock had 12 points and Bryon Ledford 10 to lead ACA. Dre Cobb led in rebounds with six.
Emmanuel Christian 78, Grace Christian (Ga.) 56: Five players scored in double figures, accounting for all but two points in a Monday night win for the Warriors (5-1).
Caleb McGhee earned 22 points, Javon Neal and Westin Kriser both had 15 and Jayln Brown and Joshua Johnson scored 12 each.
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 43, Enterprise 42: Kell Brown had 15 points, Jordan Tropnas 12 and Chandler King seven to lead Headland.
Mykel Johnson led Enterprise with 15 points. Eric Bonner had 13 and Mar’shawn Fitzpatrick 11.
Dale County boys 49, Slocomb 26: JoJo Rodgers had 16 points to lead Dale County.
Brock Hatcher, Landen King and Brody Campbell had six points each to lead Slocomb.
Andalusia 8th grade boys 57, Opp 33: Tevin Sigers had 15 points and Tyler Sigers 14 to lead Andalusia, which also got 10 points from Jordan Stallworth.
Ian Musgrove led Opp (4-9) with eight points and Jake Bodry had seven.
Andalusia 7th grade boys 38, Opp 20: Zack Newton led Andalusia with 18 points.
Racha Phillips led Opp (4-6) with seven points.
Monday night
Glenwood boys 47, Abbeville Christian 25: Justin Murphy had eight points and Hunter Reynolds five for ACA in the loss.
