Brandon Brown has resigned his position as head basketball coach at Houston County after five seasons and is considering an opportunity to join his brother, Emanuel Brown, who was recently hired as the new head basketball coach at Opelika.
“It definitely was a tough one, leaving the kids and the people I work with down there,” Brown said of the decision. “I just couldn’t ask for a better place to work, but it just boils down to what’s best for my family. I’ll always put them first.”
Brown compiled a 71-56 record during his tenure as head coach of the Lions and led the team to three trips to the regional tournament. Last season, a young Houston County team endured injuries to several key players and struggled to a 6-25 mark.
But it is the potential opportunity to rejoin his older brother at Opelika that has Brown on the move.
The athletic director at Opelika High is Brown’s former junior college basketball coach.
“The opportunity has presented itself,” Brown said. “The athletic director at Opelika, Mike Pugh, was actually the guy that recruited me to Enterprise State. It kind of all ties in together.
“Have I made a decision on it? Not yet. Me and my wife are still figuring this whole thing out. Uprooting your family isn’t something that is always easy. I want to make sure we are all on the same page and it’s the best move for us.”
The two brothers have coached together before – first at Houston County and then at Dothan High when Emanuel Brown was the head coach at both of those schools.
“We did some magical things down there,” Brandon Brown said when they coached together at Houston County from 2004-2011. “The loss of the state championship game at the buzzer to Pickens County (2009-2010 season) stands out so much.
“Besides that, just the kids we had come through there and the relationships that were built with some of those kids. Then to get the opportunity to go back and run it yourself was an awesome opportunity. Houston County has been a huge part of our family for a while and it was tough leaving.”
After Emanuel Brown left for Dothan High in 2012, Brandon continued to work with him as an assistant for two years before getting his first head coaching job at Dale County as head basketball coach in 2014. He stayed there for one year, compiling a 12-10 record, before being offered and taking the job as head coach at Houston County in 2015.
Brown, a Northview graduate, said leaving his players makes the decision so much tougher.
“Those kids will do anything for you,” Brown said. “Coming from the city schools to the county schools, I learned a great deal from those kids as well as those kids learning from me.
“Those kids’ work ethic was through the roof and there was not a lot of complaining. It was more of an excitement of let’s get it done.
“I’m thankful for my time at Houston County. I thank the administration and the parents giving me the opportunity to work with those kids. Houston County will always have a place in my heart. I wish them nothing but success in the future.”
