The bad news continued for the Carroll basketball team Friday morning.
Two weeks after having to forfeit 17 games because of an ineligible player based off the AHSAA Bona Fide move, the school has learned a second player was ineligible, according to the AHSAA release early Friday. The player was reportedly left off the official C2C roster.
The second player played in three different games than the previous player, including area games in January against Greenville and Charles Henderson, said the release.
As a result, the Eagles’ area record fell to 3-2 and has allowed Greenville (now 5-0) to clinch the regular-season Class 5A, Area 3 title and the right to host the area tournament.
Area play concludes tonight with Carroll playing at Greenville and Charles Henderson visiting Rehobeth.
Barring any new developments, the area tournament will have top seed Greenville facing Rehobeth and Carroll playing Charles Henderson with the tournament in Greenville.
