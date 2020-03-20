The Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Awards Banquet has shifted to a special online/TV presentation in another casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 virus crisis.
The 35th annual banquet, scheduled for April 13 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel, was moved to the TV format Friday by officials. The region, class and overall winners as well as other scholarship winners will all be recognized during a television show broadcast on the AHSAA TV Network and the NFHS Network.
The feed will be made available free to all cable providers and will also be available at the following convenient links: www.bryantjordan.org, www.ahsaa.com and www.ashof.org.
WOTM will produce the show, which will air on April 13 starting at 6 p.m. The Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet emcee Chris Stewart will serve as the host of the broadcast.
This year’s regional winners had already been announced. Those in the Wiregrass include Elba’s Leighanne Sanders, Samson’s Derek Allen Warren, Cottonwood’s Hannah Jenkins, Abbeville’s Colton Bryant and Nathan Hall, Houston Academy’s Joel Beauchamp, Opp’s Faith Bess, Ashford’s Claire Aplin, Rehobeth’s Ramsey Scott, Eufaula’s Davis Wingate, Dothan’s Jabre Barber and Enterprise’s Ashley-Sinclair Curtis.
The Bryant-Jordan Program, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, annually recognizes 52 senior student-athletes, one from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award category and the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete category.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. During the broadcast, the seven Scholar-Athlete Class winners and seven Achievement Award Class winners will be announced. Each will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship.
The Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will also be announced. Each will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet has been held annually since 1986 with more than $10.8 million in scholarship funding distributed to 3,222 student recipients since its inception.
