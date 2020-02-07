Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... FLORIDA...GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D AFFECTING HOUSTON...JACKSON... EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 103.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 106.0 FEET. * IMPACT: AT 108.0 FEET: LOW LYING AREAS BEGIN TO FLOOD ALONG OMUSSEE CREEK IN HOUSTON COUNTY FROM LIZARD LANDING CAMP TO THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER. &&