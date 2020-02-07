Dothan’s Jay Buntin and Sirrell Reese stayed alive at the Class 6A South Super Section in Montgomery Friday with consolation wins and in the hunt for qualifying to next week's state tournament.
Buntin, at 126 pounds, earned a third-period pin over Robertsdale’s Wesley Blumberg, lost a 12-3 decision to Chelsea’s Adam Byerman before beating Gulf Shores Taylor Cheek on a second-period pin.
Reese stayed alive at 195 pounds. After losing his opener on a first-period pin, Reese received a bye then pinned Helena’s Chris Miller in the second period.
The other Dothan wrestlers were all eliminated. They were Seth Torres (113), Heath Robinson (120), Destiny Richburg (138), Josh Coleman (145), Charles Fields (152), Donald Glenn (160), Garrett Holland (170), Kira Lunsford (182), Brian Mitchell (220) and Reggie Myhand (285).
Torres, Robinson, Holland and Myhand all won one match before elimination.
