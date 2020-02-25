BIRMINGHAM ---- Overcoming adversity during a game is nothing new for the Pike County boys basketball team, says head coach Doug Holland.
The Bulldogs dealt with plenty of it early in Tuesday’s Class 3A state semifinal game against Hanceville at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
But 6-foot-8 senior center standout Andres Burney, who played just two minutes in the first half after two quick fouls, powered a second-half surge that sparked a 52-42 win, helping Pike County earn its first trip to a state championship game.
The Bulldogs (23-6) play in Friday’s 2:45 p.m. finals against Lauderdale County (26-7), which beat Hale County 63-41 in the other semifinal.
Pike County fell behind 8-0 early and trailed throughout the first half after Burney went to the bench with no points and two rebounds because of the two quick fouls. The Bulldogs, though, stayed close and trailed just 24-18 at halftime and outscored Hanceville 34-18 in dominating the second half.
“This was what we have done all year,” Holland said. “This is not a typical basketball team by any means. We hit the reset the button (a lot) and that’s where we were (today) as we hit the reset to refocus.
"It was kind of like our season, just being through a lot of adversity. You have to keep your head up and keep pushing forward.”
A big part of the second half domination was Burney. In 14 minutes of second-half action, he delivered 12 points and 17 rebounds.
“We challenged him at halftime,” Holland said. “I think those fouls he got, he got aggressively. I told him to calm down and settle down.
"He said, ‘coach, I will be ready.’ He has been that way since he has been there. I didn’t expect anything different from him today, playing strong (in the second half).”
“I was ready (to get back in),” Burney said. “I just had to stop being aggressive, but not too much. I believed in my teammates and just cheered them on so they could come back.”
With his team down 24-18, Burney quickly made an impact in his return at the start of the third quarter.
After Ian Foster missed a shot on the opening possession, Burney grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled as he was shooting. He made 1-of-2 free throws, missing the last one, but teammate Omar Cumberbatch seized the rebound after the miss and earned a putback, slicing the deficit to 24-21.
On Hanceville’s ensuing possession, Burney blocked Zach Campbell's shot then cleaned up a miss on the other end by teammate Amaghie Lampley with a putback, cutting the Hanceville advantage to 24-23.
Following a missed 3-pointer by Hanceville’s Tyson Bellmon, Pike’s Lampley scored down low after a nice pass from Jordan Hobdy, giving the Bulldogs a 25-24 lead with 5:31 left in the third, their first lead of the day.
Pike County never trailed again, though Hanceville tied the game twice in the fourth quarter at 34 and 36 all.
Pike County lead 34-32 as the third quarter ended, finishing the period with a 16-8 advantage in points. Burney had seven of the 16 points, finishing it off a fastbreak dunk with 28 seconds left. He also had 10 of his rebounds in the period.
Up 40-38 after Hanceville’s Izayah Glenon hit a layup in beating the Bulldog defense back, Pike County scored 12 straight points to pull away and open a 52-38 advantage with 54 seconds left.
Solid free-throw shooting sparked the run as the Bulldogs hit 10-of-14 down the stretch after struggling with foul shots in the first 28 minutes (4-of-16).
Jordan Hobdy hit 1-of-2, Cumberbatch 4-of-4 and Burney 2-of-2 to extend the margin to 47-38 with 2:36 left as Hanceville missed a couple of 3-point attempts and had two turnovers.
Burney made 1-of-2 free throws with 2:13 left. After Hobdy missed two free throws, Cumberbatch scored on a fastreak layup and Boyd hit two free throws.
Hanceville’s Cainon Moore ended the run with a layup with 30 seconds left, but Pike County was well on its way to the win by that time.
After making just 8-of-29 shots from the floor in the first half (27.6 percent), Pike County hit 50 percent in the second half (11-of-22). The Bulldogs were 0-for-9 on 3-pointers in the opening half, but didn’t fire a single three attempt in the second half.
“We started attacking the basket,” Holland said.
Burney finished with 19 rebounds to go with 12 points. Cumberbatch had 13 points and nine rebounds and Lampley eight points and four rebounds. Boyd, in 23 minutes of the bench, delivered seven points, three rebounds and a team-high three steals.
Hanceville, which finished the season 18-13, was led by 6-foot-6 senior Raiden Morgan with 18 points and seven rebounds and by Moore with 11 points and eight rebounds. Bellmon added eight points and eight rebounds.
Hanceville finished just 13-of-45 from the floor (28.9 percent), including just 5-of-24 in the second half (20.8 percent). It was just 1-of-10 on 3-pointers.
Pike County got off to a dreadful start, falling behind Hanceville 8-0 with 2:52 to go at the outset. Cumberbatch scored on a layup off an assist from Hobdy with 2:15 left to get Pike County on the board.
During the first six plus minutes before the Cumberbatch basket, Pike County went 0-for-8 from the floor, 0-of-2 at the foul line and had two turnovers.
“With the venue here, I knew some of them would be timid, so that is part of the process,” Holland said, referring to playing an emotional game in the spacious 19,000-seat BJCC. “If I had trouble sleeping, I can imagine what these players (slept like) being here for the first time.”
Hanceville’s Morgan hit a 3-pointer off a nice feed from the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Moore and added a free throw to spark the Bulldogs from north Alabama to its early lead.
Pike County, though, regrouped without Burney and cut the margin to 12-7 by the quarter break behind a putback by Lampley and a steal and fastbreak layup by Boyd in the period’s final minute.
The Brundidge Bulldogs kept the momentum going and cut it to at 18-16 with 4:29 left before halftime when Boyd flipped a shot up and in as he was hammered then knocked down an ensuing free throw for a 3-point play.
Pike County had six chances to tie or take the lead over the next two minutes but couldn’t convert on five shots, including three 3-pointers. They also had a turnover in the stretch.
Hanceville scored six straight -- two each from Morgan, Moore and Ethen Roberts -- to take a 24-16 lead before a jumper in the lane with one second left in the half by Pike County’s ZaKevin Pennington made it 24-18 at halftime.
