Calhoun’s J.D. Davison is the fifth junior to be named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in the 38-year history of the award.
The 6-foot-3 guard was also the Gatorade state player of the year and is a two-time Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro player of the year.
Davison, a two-time All-State selection, led Calhoun to the Class 2A championship this season. He averaged 30.3 points, reaching 40 points seven times with a high of 54. Davison also averaged 12 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 blocks for coach Ervin Starr.
Davison sank a last-second 3-pointer in a 64-61 win over Barbour County in the state title game and was the 2A state tournament most valuable player. He’s the first Mr. Basketball from a 1A or 2A school since 2008 when JaMychal Green, who is now in the NBA, won from 1A St. Jude.
The ASWA named Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker as Miss Basketball on Friday. The awards are presented by Alfa Insurance and traditionally revealed at a luncheon awards banquet. This year’s banquet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
