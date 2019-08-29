Carroll head coach Roger McDonald goes for a milestone win tonight when the Eagles host Russell County at Mathews Stadium.
McDonald, who is in his 16th year as a head coach, bids for win No. 100 of his career. He enters tonight’s game with a 99-65 record.
The veteran began his head coaching career in 2001 at Beauregard and went 18-13 in three seasons with the Hornets. He guided Valley from 2005-08, amassing a 30-15 record before directing Greenville (Ga.) to a 12-9 record in the 2011-12 seasons.
He has a 38-27 record over five seasons and one game this season at Carroll. The 38 wins are the second most at the Ozark school behind Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame coach Paul Terry, who went 72-38 from 1979-91.
Jaguars/Lions and losing streaks: If there is one team that can relate to Barbour County’s current 50-game losing streak, it is the Jaguars’ opponent tonight, Central of Hayneville.
The Lions owned a 56-game losing streak from 2007-13, tied for the second most with Clayton, which was one of the schools that formed into Barbour County in 2000.
The state record for consecutive losses is 70 games by R.C. Hatch from 1997-2005.
Things haven’t picked up much better for Central since breaking the losing streak as it has gone 8-46 overall with four of the wins over county rival Calhoun.
The Lions do bring a two-game winning streak into tonight’s game after season-ending wins over Autaugaville and Calhoun, matching their longest winning streak since 2014.
The last three-game winning streak for Central of Hayneville was 31 years ago in 1988 when it won the last four regular-season games.
Points I: Rehobeth’s 36-point output in last week’s win against Ashford was the most for the Rebels in two years to a 35-point effort in a loss to Wicksburg, a stretch of 14 games.
On the flip side, the 22 points allowed to the Yellow Jackets was the fewest also in nearly two years to allowing only eight to Booker T. Washington on Sept. 15, 2017, which was also the last win for Rehobeth prior to last week. The Rebels had lost 16 straight.
Points II: A school record for points in a game was set at Samson last week in the Tigers’ 54-37 loss to Geneva County. The 91 combined points, according to the Alabama High School Historical Football Society website, was the most in a Samson game, breaking the previous high of 85 from a 72-13 loss to Straughn in 1997.
Quick off week: After playing season openers last week, both Rehobeth and Seminole County (Ga.) receive a quick off week from playing. The Rebels return to action next week with a Class 5A, Region 2 game at Charles Henderson, while Seminole County has a Region 1-A game at Calhoun County.
Old home week: Four head coaches this week are facing their alma mater, though only one will do so at his old school’s stomping grounds.
Lakeside new coach Josh McConnell returns to Glenwood for his first match-up against the school he attended.
The other coaches against their alma mater this week are Samson’s Jason Wambles against Kinston, G.W. Long’s Scott Horne versus Dale County and Pike Liberal Arts’ Gene Allen against Crenshaw Christian. All three games are at the site of the coaches’ current schools.
The three have previously faced their alma mater. Wambles, in his second year at Samson, faced Kinston last year, winning 37-18. Horne, in his 12th at G.W. Long, is 4-2 against Dale County, while Allen, a seven-year veteran at PLAS, is 1-0 versus Crenshaw, winning last year 24-7.
Eleven honored by AHSAA: Eleven Wiregrass players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play from last week.
Among those were Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, Daleville’s Jalen White, Providence Christian’s Wise Gordon and Rehobeth’s Cameron Hovey at running back along with Dale County’s Ethan Teal, Ariton’s Maddux Herring and Headland’s Dre Newman at quarterback.
Dale County’s Keion Jackson was honored at wide receiver and Headland’s Wilson Turner, Zach Lawrence and Ty Dailey were honored on defense.
Geneva County’s Henderson tied a state record with a 99-yard TD run and rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth TD on a 55-yard punt return in Geneva County’s 54-37 season-opening win over Samson. His other TD runs covered 29, 53, 29 and 14 yards.
Daleville’s White amassed 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in the Warhawks’ 38-28 win over Elba.
Providence Christian’s Gordon earned 198 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, setting the school record for career touchdowns (38) in the process, during the Eagles’ 42-13 win over New Brockton.
Rehobeth’s Hovey rushed for four touchdowns (2, 2, 7 and 4 yards) in the Rebels’ 36-22 win over Ashford, snapping a 16-game losing streak.
Dale County’s Teal passed for 148 yards and one TD and rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries with a score in a 34-27 win over county rival Ariton. Jackson caught three of the passes for 126 yards, including an 88-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.
Ariton’s Herring was 11-of-20 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 63 yards and a fourth TD in the Purple Cats’ 34-27 loss to Dale County.
Headland’s Newman completed only 3-of-10 passes, but all three were for touchdowns as the Rams opened with a 42-14 win over Straughn. He finished with 143 yards passing, rushed 14 times for 86 yards, returned a punt 55 yards for a TD and scored two 2-point conversions.
Defensively, Turner was in on 16 tackles, Lawrence 15 and Dailey 12 in Headland’s 42-14 win over Straughn.
