There’s a can’t-miss rematch already set for the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic in Monday’s semifinals.
Carroll and Eufaula, who have already split two meetings, will collide again at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.
Carroll got there by holding off a determined rally by Daleville 60-54 in the second round Saturday. Eufaula joined the Eagles when it pulled away from Providence Christian 65-29.
Barbour County reached the second semifinal when it edged Rehobeth 76-70. The Jaguars will play the winner of Saturday’s late game between Geneva and Enterprise on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The losers Monday night will play a consolation game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The winners will meet for the championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Carroll 60, Daleville 54: Carroll scored the first 11 points of the game and never lost the lead, but had trouble putting away the scrappy Warhawks.
The Eagles (16-4) led by as many as 14 early in the second half and the last time at 40-26 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Daleville shot its way back into the game from long range. Three-pointers by Sincere McKenzie and Tomar Hobdy cut the deficit to eight points with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Peanut Bloodsaw scored on a fastbreak layup that pulled the Warhawks within 43-37 going to the fourth quarter.
“We played them over there earlier,” the Eagles’ Hall of Fame coach Raymond White said. “I kept telling our kids they have a little scrappy team that won’t quit. We got Elijah (Terry) in foul trouble. As a result, they got back in the ball game. We went to a 1-2-2 and they started hitting some 3s on us.”
Bryan Beckwith and Bloodsaw made 3s in the first five minutes of the fourth as the Warhawks pulled within 52-49.
Carroll opened some breathing room on a baseline jumper and an inside basket by Bryson Dawkins that restored the lead to seven points, 56-49, with just 1:13 remaining.
Daleville didn’t go away. McKenzie drilled a 3 and Hobdy made two of three free throws with 46 seconds left that made it 56-54.
Carroll’s Daniel Pruitt didn’t let the Warhawks come any closer. Pruitt closed out the game with 4-for-5 foul shooting in the final 30 seconds. Pruitt finished with 16 points.
“He’s been stepping up for us. When they have to foul us he’s been our best free throw shooter in the clutch,” White said.
Terry led the Eagles with 19 points and nine rebounds in 29:28 of playing time. Terry had four fouls. Dawkins added nine points for Carroll.
“We did not play our fundamental game at times,” White said. “I told the kids we were playing a little selfish there. We weren’t playing or executing what we wanted to do on offense. Then we started trying to steal the ball too much and we got out of position.”
McKenzie led Daleville with 14 points. Bloodsaw scored 12, Hobdy added 11 and Beckwith scored nine with three 3-pointers.
Eufaula 65, Providence Christian 29: The Tigers made sure there wasn’t much drama in this one. It took a little longer than Eufaula coach Michael Smith would have preferred, but the Tigers played suffocating defense.
Providence shot 27 percent from the field (8 of 30), including 2 for 12 on 3-pointers. After scoring 12 points in the first quarter, they managed 6, 4 and 7 points in the next three.
The Eagles had 27 turnovers and were outrebounded 36-26, including 14-5 on the offensive glass.
“We wanted to take care of business early and turn it into an easy ball game for us,” Eufaula coach Michael Smith said. “It took a little while to get control, but we did in the second quarter. We did that by playing good defense.
“I think we were able to force some turnovers and create some easy baskets. We had some dunks in that second quarter. I think that got us going and got our boys into the ball game.”
In fact, the Eagles were doing a nice job hanging around. They trailed by eight at 23-15 with 6:10 left in the first half after a pair of Collins McClintock free throws.
But Eufaula’s Eiszeric Thomas, who scored 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the floor, scored an inside basket. Consecutive breakaway slam dunks by Jardarious Blackshire made it 29-15 and forced a Providence timeout with 5:12 left in the half.
The Eagles didn’t make another field goal in the half and Eufaula caught fire and led 41-18 at the break.
Blackshire had 13 points for the Tigers. Thomas added nine rebounds to go with his game-high 26 points.
Jackson Colley led Providence with 10 points. Cole Smith added nine points, including two 3-pointers.
Barbour County 76, Rehobeth 70: The smallest kid on the floor was the biggest headache for Barbour County.
Rehobeth’s 5-foot-4 guard Parker Turner scored 19 points — tied for team-high with Devonte Townsend — and the Rebels tied the game in the last three minutes at 66.
“Right at the end, we kind of switched up the defense and went to a box-and-one on 25 (Turner),” Barbour County coach Steve Fryer said. “He was killing us. We went to a man on him and that kind of made the difference for us at the end.”
Turner was 6-for-10 shooting and 5-for-8 on 3-pointers, but the Rebels did cool off down the stretch.
With the scored tied at 66, Barbour County center Ralpheal Williams, who finished with 14 points, made two free throws at the 2:32 mark. After two missed 3-pointers by Rehobeth, Jaborius Bennett made 3 of 4 foul shots to open a 71-66 advantage.
Turner hit a high floater in the paint that cut it back to three points with 1:39 left.
Willie Screws, who also had 14 points for the Jaguars, converted a Rehobeth turnover into a layup for a 73-68 lead with one minute remaining.
From that point, Rehobeth managed just two free throws by Townsend, who ripped down a game-high nine rebounds.
Barbour County’s leading scorer was Javier Walker, who came off the bench and scored 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the foul line. Bennett added 11 points.
Trey Thomas scored 11 points for the Rebels. Rehobeth’s Townsend scored 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, but was 7-for-15 from the foul line. As a team, the Rebels were 14 for 25 on free throws, while the Jaguars were 21 for 28.
Both teams played at a high level. Barbour County shot 67.5 percent from the field (27 for 40). Rehobeth shot 53.2 percent (25 for 47).
The Jaguars led 15-12 after the first quarter, 37-33 at halftime and 55-54 after three quarters.
“It was back and forth, like a slugfest all night. We were just fortunate to come out on top at the end,” Fryer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.