Roger McDonald generated success, excitement and pride at Carroll High School during his seven years in charge, but now believes the time is right to move on.
McDonald has turned in his resignation as head football coach of the Eagles and is pursuing other opportunities in the profession. He wanted to be up front with school administrators about his situation.
“At this time, I am openly applying and in discussion for other coaching positions, therefore, I feel like it is in the best interest of the players that I give Ozark City Schools plenty of time to begin their search for a new head football coach,” McDonald wrote in a prepared statement. “This will make a smooth transition for everyone involved.
“I would like to thank all my outstanding assistant coaches and players for their hard work which led to the success we had over the last seven years. I am grateful to the administrators and especially community for all their support.”
Though Carroll struggled to a 3-6 mark this past season, the program enjoyed much success during his tenure – which included back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history in 2016 and 2017.
McDonald compiled a 40-33 record at Carroll and earned his 100th career win as a head coach when the Eagles defeated Russell County 14-6 in the second game of the 2019 season.
He’s the second winningest coach in school history, behind Paul Terry, who amassed a 72-68 record in 13 seasons (1979-1991). The Eagles won 27 straight regular-season games beginning in 2015 and lasting into the 2018 season.
“When I took this job, so many people said, 'It’s a graveyard, it’s a dead end, you can’t win there,'" McDonald told the Dothan Eagle. “I mean, lots of coaches and people I knew told me that.
“But when I got here we ended up putting together a real good coaching staff and the players bought in to everything we did and I think we overcame that perception of not being able to win here.
“That has always been a big reward for me and the assistant coaches, because they heard the same thing. And the players overcame the reputation of not being able to win. That was the biggest accomplishment.”
McDonald came to Carroll after serving two years as head coach at Greenville (Ga.) High School. He also spent time as head coach at Beauregard (2001-2003) and Valley (2005-2008).
Before arriving at Carroll, the Eagles went 6-5 during the 2012 season under Ken Valrie, who took over as head coach after Stacey Watters was killed in an automobile accident following his first season as head coach of the Eagles during the 2011 season.
McDonald said he enjoyed being a part of the Ozark community and was proud of the pride that was restored to the football program.
“We lived right here, we went to church here, we shopped here, my daughters were cheerleading here and my wife was the cheerleading sponsor – so it was a lot of pride,” McDonald said. “People in the community got excited and everybody loves winning. It brought everybody together.”
McDonald said he will remain employed at Carroll as a P.E. instructor while exploring other coaching avenues.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” McDonald said. “We’re going to miss Ozark. We love the people.
"We have a great church family, great friends here and great community support. We are going to miss that, but with this business, it comes with the territory.”
