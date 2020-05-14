The Carroll boys basketball program has turned to a familiar veteran coach to replace its previous veteran coach.
The Ozark City School Board approved Mike Henry, a veteran with 27 years of head coaching experience, as the new head coach during a board meeting Thursday night. Henry, who was also hired as a history teacher, coached the last five years at Headland until resigning last month.
He replaces Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and Alabama High School Athletic Hall of Fame coach Raymond White, who didn’t have his contract renewed by the school system last month.
In addition to his five-year tenure at Headland, Henry was a head boys basketball coach at Eufaula for 10 seasons from 2005-6 to 2014-15. Prior to that, he was a head coach at Ashford for 10 seasons – five years with the girls team and five years with the boys team. He was a junior varsity girls coach and assistant in football two years prior to that.
He began his coaching career as a baseball graduate assistant for years at Florida A&M, his alma mater.
Henry has a career head coaching record of 454-254.
Check back later to dothaneagle.com for more on Carroll’s hire.
