The Carroll boys basketball team has been hit with a second dose of forfeits for playing a second ineligible athlete.
Two weeks after having to forfeit 17 games because of an ineligible player based off the AHSAA Bona Fide move, the school learned a second player was ineligible due to a different rule and the basketball program will have to forfeit two area games from early January.
The forfeits were confirmed by an AHSAA release and by Ozark City Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick McInturf on Friday morning.
The second player, a reserve off the bench, played in three different games than the previous player, including area games against Greenville (Jan. 7) and Charles Henderson (Jan. 9), said the release.
The player was left off the official C2C roster, said McInturf. The superintendent said an academic issue, which wasn’t caught before the season, caused his name to not be on the list.
“This was another self-reported situation,” McInturf said. “When we went to pull the kids across for the area tournament roster out of C2C, this kid wouldn’t come. So we sat him down immediately until we figured what was going on.
“We went back and reviewed the transcript and we found we had an academic issue in terms of credits earned in his junior year, that he was a credit behind in terms of being on track for graduation.”
He said the error “was not recognized (before the season) and got past us. It was just human error.”
McInturf said the player, a senior, is actually a good student who will recover in time for graduation this spring.
“The sad thing is he an advance placement student, a good student, but he ended up failing AP History, so he is enrolled in two history classes now so he will graduate on time,” McInturf said.
In forfeiting the two area games, the Eagles’ area record fell to 3-2 (prior to a Friday night game) and has allowed Greenville (now 5-0) to clinch the regular-season Class 5A, Area 3 title and right to host the area tournament.
Barring any new developments, the area tournament will have top seed Greenville facing Rehobeth and Carroll playing Charles Henderson with the tournament in Greenville.
In addition to the two forfeits, the school was fined $500 for the second offense as well as an additional $300 as part of the player’s restitution.
“Because he is a senior, he cannot serve the restitution games, so they hit us with an additional $300 for our inability to serve the restitution as he will graduate and move on,” McInturf said.
The school was also placed on concurrent probationary status, meaning both probation periods will run consecutively.
Earlier this month, Carroll had to forfeit 17 games for an ineligible player based on the AHSAA’s Bona Fide Move rule, which states in part that, “All principal members of the family must reside in the new place of residence.” That part of the rule was violated in the previous case.
McInturf said the two recent issues have resulted in an evaluation of the program’s procedures with eligibility issues and said changes will be made.
“We have already met and discussed revised procedures to double check and triple check this stuff and modify how we are going about this record keeping of additional verification of these eligibility questions on all the athletes at the high school,” McInturf said. “There will be changes in the procedure next year.”
In another athletic matter at Carroll, McInturf said the school system was set to begin interviews for the Eagles’ vacant head football job. The position came open in late December when previous head coach Roger McDonald resigned.
“The ad closed today and I think we are over 50 applications for the job,” McInturf said.
The Ozark superintendent said officials will start narrowing down the list and that a committee will be established to interview the final candidates.
“I will probably sit on it, but the actual composition of the committee is not established,” McInturf said. “Then the interview process will begin and we will narrow it down. The hope is we will get a coach in before spring practice.”
McInturf said officials don’t expect to have the process finished in time for the school board’s Feb. 13 meeting and said a hire could come in a special called meeting in late February or at the board’s ensuing meeting on March 12.
