PHENIX CITY — Patrick Nix has fielded countless calls over the years about new head coaching opportunities, but he maintained he would not accept a new job that took him and his family farther away from Auburn.
On Tuesday, he made a move much, much closer to home.
Central-Phenix City hired Nix as its new head football coach on Tuesday. Nix, who spent the last three years at Pinson Valley, replaces Jamey DuBose, who resigned on Jan. 7 to become the head coach at Lowndes (Ga.) after six seasons.
“I think for us as a family, it checked all of our boxes in being an opportunity where we get to come, truly build relationships and build into young men at a place where they want that and a place where they expect that," Nix said. "It's a place where academics are important and are really good. It was very important for us and our kids and important for me.
“Our expectation is to truly be successful at the highest level — not just in this state but in the entire country.”
Nix, a former Auburn University quarterback and the father of Auburn rising sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, brings a wealth of coaching experience with him to Phenix City.
Nix just completed his third season at Pinson Valley and led the Indians to a 38-4 record in that time. Nix’s first two seasons at the helm proved unforgettable, as the Indians — with Bo playing quarterback — went 15-0 in 2017 and 13-1 in 2018 and won Class 6A state championships in both seasons.
Prior to his arrival in Pinson Valley, Nix spent four seasons at Scottsboro. He accrued a 28-18 record there, which includes a 12-1 campaign in 2016.
Nix turned to coaching in high school after spending 16 years coaching in the collegiate ranks.
Shortly after his playing career at Auburn ended, Nix served as an assistant at Jacksonville State from 1996 to 1998. He was the head coach at Division II Henderson State for two seasons, coached wide receivers at Samford in 2001 then joined Chan Gailey’s staff at Georgia Tech in 2002.
Nix coached with the Jackets for five seasons before being hired as Miami (FL)’s offensive coordinator prior to the 2007 season. He remained on staff through the 2008 season.
After one year away from coaching, Nix joined Charleston Southern’s staff as a receivers coach in 2010. He stayed on with the Buccaneers for three years before leaving for Scottsboro.
