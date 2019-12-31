The Charles Henderson boys basketball team won the fifth-place game of the Sandestin Holiday Classic in Sandestin, Fla., Tuesday morning, defeating Wayne County (Ky.) 62-48.
The Trojans, who went 3-1 at the tournament, led 17-13 at the quarter, 35-27 at the half and 48-36 after three quarters in pulling away to the win.
Cody Youngblood led CHHS with 13 points. Akievies Shorts had 11 and Zach Henderson 10 for the Trojans. Keith Wheeler and Devin Parker both added nine points each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.