BIRMINGHAM - Sitting down at the podium for the postgame interview, Charles Henderson head coach Dyneshia Jones muttered four words at the start of the press conference.
“Perfect season. Perfect season,” Jones said with a smile on her face.
Jones and her Charles Henderson team completed a perfect 29-0 season Saturday at the BJCC Legacy Arena, winning the AHSAA Class 5A state championship game over Madison Academy, 50-48, with a key steal and layup from freshman Makayla Hobdy plus four late free throws in the last minute sparking the win.
The title is the second in three years for Charles Henderson, but this year’s team did it in perfect style, finishing with the unbeaten record. The Trojans are the 22nd AHSAA girls basketball team to go undefeated in a season and the first since LeFlore in 2016.
“This is a perfect season, but it’s an imperfect perfect season,” Jones said. “We have been through a lot, but we prevailed at the end undefeated, which we have never done before.
"And to win a state championship, which we have won two, and going undefeated, I wish I could retire right now. This is a perfect ending (to retire on). You can’t do any better than that right there.”
Senior Niairia Jones, coach Jones’ daughter and the tournament MVP, described the unbeaten season and state title together as “pure joy.”
The Trojans can thank clutch plays down the stretch for the title.
Tied at 44 with 1:24 left, Madison Academy, after a timeout, was inbounding the ball on the side near the scorer’s table. Libby Privett lobbed to senior guard Jaden Langford, a Samford signee, just inside the backcourt.
Langford, being guarded by Hobdy, put the ball up high then dribbled once with her left hand and tried a behind the back dribble to get the ball to her right, but Hobdy stole it off the dribble. The freshman then took the steal in for a layup, giving Charles Henderson a 46-44 lead with 1:14 left. The Trojans would hold the advantage the rest of the way.
“First of all, I should get on to her because I told them not to reach in (during the timeout), but she didn’t listen to me,” Dyneshia Jones the coach said. “I am not going to get her this time. Instinct-wise, she is like a firecracker. She thought she had a chance to get her and knew what the score was and took that chance.”
Hobdy said she read Langford’s intent on the play, anticipating her going to the right off the dribble.
“I knew if she was going right she would have to turn and I just reached in and got it,” Hobdy said.
It was the start of a big finish for Hobdy, who scored three of her five points, grabbed three of her four rebounds and had one of her three steals in the final 1:24 of the game.
After Hobdy’s layup, the Trojans jumped in a press and Kristian Jackson forced a Madison Academy traveling violation with 1:03 left, giving Charles Henderson the ball back
With only four team fouls, the Mustangs had to foul three times to get to the bonus situation. They reached that with 45.4 seconds, but Niairia Jones hit two free throws to make it 48-44.
The Mustangs’ Langford missed a jumper. Hobdy grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 35.1 seconds left. She hit 1-of-2 free throws, extending the margin to 49-44.
Madison Academy’s Privett missed on a 3-pointer and Hobdy grabbed the rebound, but was tied up for a jump ball by the Mustangs. The possession arrow was in Charles Henderson’s favor and Samira Moore was fouled with 20.7 seconds left.
Moore missed the one-and-one free throw and MA’s Halia Morris grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 19.4 seconds left. She made the first free throw, cutting the margin to 49-45, but missed on the second and Hobdy grabbed the rebound.
Hobdy again was tied up for a jump ball, this time the possession went to Madison Academy with 16.9 seconds left.
Langford missed a 3-point attempt and Moore was fouled after the rebound. The Trojan senior hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 50-45. Madison Academy’s Destinee McGhee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final 50-48.
The game featured four college signees in Charles Henderson’s Niairia Jones (Belmont) and Moore (Troy) and Madison Academy’s McGhee (Arkansas) and Langford (Samford).
Jones finished with 16 points and Moore had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, while the 6-foot-2 McGhee had a game-high 20 points with 10 rebounds and Langford had seven points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Mykyia Milton added 10 points for Charles Henderson, while Morris chipped in 13 for Madison Academy.
Charles Henderson’s Milton and Moore were named to the all-tournament team as were Madison Academy’s Langford, McGhee and Morris.
Madison Academy hit 44.4 percent from the floor (16-of-36), including 4-of-9 on 3-pointers, and was 12-of-15 on free throws. Charles Henderson was 41.9 percent (18-of-43), including 31.6 on 6-of-19 on 3-pointers. The Trojans made 8-of-15 at the foul line, including 4-of-7 in the last 45 seconds.
The Mustangs outrebounded CHHS 30-20, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds that lead to 15 second chance points, but the Trojans forced 21 turnovers – 15 from Madison Academy’s two main ball handlers – and turned those into 25 points.
Charles Henderson, which allowed only 21 points a game during the season, did allow a season high in points (48) in the game.
In a rarity, the game featured only one player off the bench – Madison Academy’s Mya Clark who subbed in several times for different Mustangs. All five Charles Henderson starters played the entire 32 minutes even though Jones and Moore picked up fourth fouls in the fourth quarter.
“I told them, ‘You can’t go home with the fouls, so let’s go ahead and keep fighting. Don’t worry about them and continue to play defense,’” Dyneshia Jones said. “We are not going to let up just because they are in foul trouble. I believe in them.”
Behind some quick hands, Charles Henderson earned five steals in the game’s first five minutes, jumpstarting a 12-2 start that included a 3-pointer each by Milton and Jackson.
The Trojans hit 5-of-12, including 2-of-4 on 3-poiners, with no turnovers in the first five minutes compared to the Mustangs’ 1-of-3 shooting with six turnovers.
The Mustangs, though, got into a flow and closed the gap to 13-8 by the quarter and eventually tied it at 16 with 2:58 to go in the second quarter on two Langford free throws.
A 3-pointer by Privett pushed Madison Academy in front with 1:41 left before halftime and the Mustangs maintained the lead at halftime, 20-18.
The game stayed tight the rest of the way with no lead bigger than four. It was tied at 33 after the third quarter and the Trojans opened up a four-point lead early in the fourth, but the Mustangs came back to tie it, setting up Hobdy’s game-changing defensive play.
