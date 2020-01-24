REHOBETH — Charles Henderson capitalized on some woeful shooting by Rehobeth in gaining a 60-46 win on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
“We’ve had about a three-week slump where we can’t throw it in the ocean for some reason,” Rehobeth coach Larry Easterwood said. “That (shooting) was our strength through Christmas. We couldn’t do a lot, but we could shoot it.
“Now it’s just not going in. We lost a little confidence somewhere.”
The Trojans improved to 13-12 overall and 3-3 in Class 5A, Area 3. Rehobeth is now 13-12 overall and 0-6 in area play.
Charles Henderson dominated inside and outside of the paint during the early portions of the game in building a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and 36-24 advantage at halftime.
“I thought our effort and energy was good early on,” Charles Henderson coach Doug Branson said. “I thought we executed pretty decent the first quarter or so, then we got a little winded and our effort wasn’t quite the same and our execution suffered because of it.”
Akieves Shorts, a sophomore guard, played big for the Trojans in scoring 18 points. Zach Henderson followed with 12 points and Keith Wheeler added 11.
“We finished, and that was the key,” Branson said of the Trojans’ inside play. “The style that they (Rehobeth) play, they get up on you 94 feet. Well, if you can break that initial pressure, you’re going to have a numbers game and then it’s a matter of executing at that point and being able to finish around the rim.
“I thought we did that early. As we got winded, we didn’t finish as well as we did early on.”
Rehobeth stayed within striking distance in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Devonte Townsend, who led the Rebels with 15 points.
A steal and a layup by Townsend at the buzzer to end the third quarter had the Rebels within 50-32. Then Townsend got a breakaway dunk to being the fourth-quarter scoring and the Rebels’ Ray McGrue scored on a putback to make it 50-36.
Down 54-36, Townsend scored down low and scored on a drive while being fouled and hit the free throw to make it 54-41.
Shorts then got a tip-in to get the Trojans back on the scoreboard before Townsend answered with another basket to make it 56-43 with 2:38 left.
Charles Henderson put it away for good with baskets by Henderson and Shorts in the final minute.
“They’ve very athletic and very well coached,” Easterwood said. “We had to make the gimme shots and we missed several layups in the first quarter, and then free throws — we were 7 for 16 at the half, and you can’t do that against good teams.”
Charles Henderson girls 60, Rehobeth 14: Samira Moore led the No. 1-ranked Trojans with a game-high 20 points.
Tuti Jones contributed 14 points and K.K. Hobdy added 12.
Charles Henderson improved to 21-0 overall, 6-0 in area play.
Rehobeth (9-13, 1-5) was led by McKenna Linder with four points.
Charles Henderson JV boys 50, Rehobeth 27: Jywon Boyd scored 15 to lead CHHS.
Rehobeth was led by Lane Cook with 12 points.
