BIRMINGHAM — Two years ago, Niaira Jones, Mykyia Milton and Samira Moore were part of Charles Henderson’s 2018 state championship team.
Now, the three try to add another state title to their resume — and do it in perfect style.
Charles Henderson and its three seniors try to cap an unbeaten season early Saturday morning when it faces Madison Academy in the Class 5A state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Tipoff is 9 a.m.
The Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the state rankings, enter 28-0 after a strong postseason surge that includes a win over No. 1 ranked Ramsay 49-40 at the regional tournament and a 40-point win over No. 8 ranked Center Point in the semifinals.
No. 4 ranked Madison Academy (31-4) also enters with momentum with three straight wins over ranked teams, including a 65-40 victory over No. 9 Shelby County in the semifinals. Like Charles Henderson, the Mustangs bid for a state title for the second time in three years. They won the Class 4A crown in 2018, the same year the Trojans won 5A.
If Charles Henderson can earn a title win to finish unbeaten, it would become the 22nd girls team with a perfect record for a season, according to state high school historian Stacy Long of the Montgomery Advertiser. The last team to go unbeaten was LeFlore in 2015-16 (35-0).
The championship game features an interesting match-up with two college-bound stars on both teams at the same position.
Charles Henderson 6-foot-3 center Samira Moore, a Troy signee, will match up with Mustang 6-foot-2 Destinee McGhee, an Arkansas signee. Moore averages 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 blocks a game, while McGhee averages 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Outside at guard are the Trojans’ Niairia Jones, a Belmont signee, and the Mustangs’ Jaden Langford, a Samford signee. The 5-foot-7 Jones averages 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists a game. Langford, the younger sister of four-time 3A boys state player of the year and current Michigan State player Josh Langford, averages 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game.
Both teams have solid role players.
For Charles Henderson, Makayla Hobdy, a 5-foot-5 freshman guard, averages 9.7 points a game, Milton, a 5-foot-7 senior guard/forward, averages 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds and Kristan Jackson, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, averages 6.4 points a game.
Madison Academy 5-foot-10 junior forward/guard Halia Morris averages 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, while Libby Privett, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, averages 8.6 points and Nequoia Adams, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, averages 8.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Both teams rely on defense. Charles Henderson allows just 20.9 points per game and Madison Academy 38.5.
