Charles Henderson seniors Niairia Jones and Samira Moore have been selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Girls Basketball game on March 13 at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.
The Alabama rosters for both girls and boys for the March 13 games in Mississippi were announced by the AHSAA Wednesday. Jones and Moore were the only local players chosen. The 12-member squads for both are made up of current seniors.
Other members of the Alabama girls teams include Hoover’s Madison Adamson, Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, Huntsville’s Emily Bowman, Ramsay’s Keiara Griffin, Cold Springs’ Elizabeth Hill, Central of Tuscaloosa’s Quintasia Leatherwood, Madison Academy’s Destinee McGhee, Hazel Green’s Farrah Pearson, Ramsay’s Dakiyah Sanders and McAdory’s Jamya Tyus.
Hoover’s Krytle Johnson is the head coach with Central of Tuscaloosa’s Michael Rivers the assistant coach. Cold Springs’ Tammy West is the administrative coach.
The Alabama boys team features Sidney Lanier’s Antwan Burnett, East Limestone’s Austin Harrell, Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones, Lee of Montgomery’s De’Marquiese Miles, Bob Jones teammates Jadan Coleman and Jalen Myers, Pinson Valley’s Kameron Woods, Fairfield’s Reginald Perry, Jeff Davis’ Rongie Gordon, Bessemer City’s Thad Williams, Mae Jemison’s Tony Toney and Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett.
Pinson Valley’s Darrell Barber is the boys head coach. Wenonah’s Audwin Howard is the assistant coach and Mountain Brook’s David Good and Carver of Montgomery’s James Jackson are the administrative coaches.
