MONTGOMERY - Samira Moore and the Charles Henderson girls basketball team waited a year to get the bad taste of a tough 2019 regional final loss out of their system.
On Saturday morning, the bad taste became a memory, replaced with the euphoria of a high-profile win.
Moore, a senior who has signed with Troy, delivered 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Trojans avenged last year’s loss to Ramsay with a 49-40 victory over the Rams at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum in a Class 5A Southeast Regional semifinal game.
The game pitted the teams who were ranked 1-2 all year long in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll with Charles Henderson first and Ramsay second all year until the last poll when the teams switched and the Rams became No. 1.
Charles Henderson, which remained unbeaten, improving to 26-0, plays Sylacauga in the regional championship on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Sylacauga beat Valley 41-34 in the other semifinal. Wednesday's winner advances to the state semifinals in Birmingham on Feb. 26.
“It is amazing how I have been dreaming about this conversation after they beat us last year,” Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Jones. “I always knew what I was going to say, but I really don’t know now (what to say).
“That is a great team we just played. It is unfortunate that two great teams had to play and one had to go home today. My girls were prepared mentally today.”
Moore, who missed a one-and-one free throw with 4.9 seconds left in last year’s 44-42 loss to Ramsay, was definitely one who came to play. She hit 12-of-18 shots from the floor in scoring her game-high 25 points.
“I missed the free throws that didn’t end the game, but ended the game, so this year feels amazing,” Moore said of winning this year’s game.
Niairia Jones, a Belmont signee and coach Jones’ daughter, also was ecstatic at the win.
“It feels amazing,” said Jones, who had 10 points and seven rebounds Saturday. “We had a lot of practices and watching a lot of film to see what we could do better, so it is great.”
A year ago, Charles Henderson lost a 10-point halftime in the loss to Ramsay. There was no repeat this time as the Trojans held off several second-half Ram charges Saturday.
“We were up 10 at halftime just like we were last year and went down (last year) as they pressed us and we made a lot of mistakes,” Niaira Jones said. “This year, we stayed under composure and we came through.”
In addition to Moore’s standout performance and Jones’ effort, the Trojans got seven points from Mykyia Milton and six from Makayla Hobdy.
Good passing also sparked Charles Henderson, which made 19 baskets and had 14 assists of those.
Ramsay, which finished the season 26-5, was led by Keiara Griffin’s double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. She was the lone player to score in double figures for the Rams.
Behind defense, good rebounding and some key 3-pointers, Charles Henderson led 23-12 at halftime.
Moore took over in the second half, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the final two quarters. She scored 17 of the Trojans’ last 22 points in the final nine minutes.
She was 9-of-13 in the second half from the floor with many of the baskets coming on lob passes to the back side over the Ramsay man-to-man defense.
“A lot of my teammates are athletic and she is very athletic,” Niairia Jones said. “We knew if we passed the ball in the air enough she would get up and be there."
Moore said Charles Henderson works on lob plays so much in practice that it was “uncountable.” She added they work on the lobs during water break and times when they are goofing around as well.
“They throw me ally-ops all the time,” Moore said. “We play around in practice all the time. It is like routine to catch the ball and go up.”
Dyneshia Jones said the play is part of the Trojan playbook.
“I believe in Samira,” Jones said. “She is an outstanding athlete. We work on it (lobs) daily. It is amazing. Tuti (Niaira) was doing it at first with her and everybody else caught on. She will go up and get it.”
The Rams cut the Trojan 11-point halftime lead down to 27-24 with 1:44 to go in the third quarter when Moore began to dominate.
It started on defense, deflecting a pass that teammate Hobdy recovered. On the other end Hobdy lobbed from the right side to Moore to the left of the basket. In one motion, Moore caught the ball and put up a successful shot as she was bumped for a foul. She added the free throw to make it 30-24 with 1:09 left.
More than 30 seconds later, Moore scored on a layup off a nice feed from Jones to put CHHS up 32-24 as the third quarter came toward a close.
The Rams cut the margin to 32-28 off baskets by Zoe Cooper and Griffin, but Moore scored on a putback to make it 34-28.
Ramsay’s baskets by DaKiyah Sanders and Elisa Saffold, the latter a 3-pointer, sandwiched a Moore score in the lane, making it 36-33 with 4:07 left.
Moore and the Trojan defense dominated the next two minutes as CHHS built a 42-33 lead.
Moore dished a nice pass from the foul line down low to Hobdy for a layup and added two fastbreak layups on three straight Charles Henderson possessions, while the Trojan defense earned three straight steals.
A 3-pointer by Sanders and Griffin wrapped around a Moore score off a lob entry pass kept Ramsay in contention at 44-39 with 1:19 left.
Milton scored down in the lane and made an ensuing free throw to make it 47-39.
Fittingly, Charles Henderson clinched the game with a lob play to Moore. With CHHS inbounding on the sideline at halfcourt, Hobdy lobbed perfectly across court to the low post to Moore for a layup to make it 49-39 with 54 seconds left.
Naomi Smitherman hit a free throw for Ramsay for the final score.
