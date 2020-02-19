MONTGOMERY – If this was a boxing match, the referee would have declared it a technical knockout after the first four minutes of Charles Henderson’s 76-22 win over Sylacauga in the Class 5A Southeast Regional championship game at Garrett Coliseum on Wednesday.
How bad was it?
Charles Henderson had more steals (11) at halftime than Sylacauga had points.
The Lady Trojans raced out to a 19-0 advantage and made it look remarkably easy throughout in earning a trip to the Final Four next week in Birmingham.
Charles Henderson improves to 27-0 and will play in the semifinals next Wednesday with a scheduled 3 p.m. start at the BJCC Arena. The Trojans will face Center Point (23-5), which defeated Boaz 36-32 to win the Northeast Regional Tournament. Sylacauga finished the season 10-17.
By the end of the first quarter against Sylacauga, all five starters for the Trojans had scored in building a 23-4 lead. By halftime, it was 46-8.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Samira Moore scored 19 points in the title game and pulled down six rebounds.
Point guard Niaira Jones led the team in scoring with 20 points, which included knocking down four 3-pointers.
Both of the senior standouts had compiled 13 points each by intermission.
Makayla Hobdy also scored in double figures with 11 points and had eight rebounds. Mykyia Milton also pulled down eight rebounds.
Joining the MVP Moore on the all-tournament team from Charles Henderson were Milton, Hobdy and Jones.
Though the Trojans got out to the quick lead, the intensity never slowed.
“I always want them to keep the intensity,” Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Jones said. “I don’t want them to let up at all, you know, because you don’t only have to look out for this game, but you have to look out for the next couple of games also.
“Keep the intensity the whole time.”
Charles Henderson did just that in increasing the 19-point first quarter lead to 37-4 midway through the second quarter when Moore scored down low.
“We wanted to come in with the same intensity no matter how the team looked – play hard and play Lady Trojans basketball,” Moore said. “We just try to do that with every team, really, no matter how they play, no matter how they look."
Charles Henderson came out sizzling in shooting 62.5 percent (10-of-16) from the field in the first quarter and shot 45.1 percent for the game. The Lady Trojans connected on 9-of-24 shots from 3-point land.
But just as impressive as the offensive output was the defensive effort from the Trojans, who forced 33 turnovers and compiled 18 steals.
Sylacauga didn’t score its first basket until just under two minutes were left in the opening quarter. The Aggies didn’t have a player reach double figures in scoring. Aurielle Turner led the way with seven points.
“We try to keep playing Lady Trojans basketball the whole time and get ready for Birmingham," Moore said of the team's mindset.
Charles Henderson won the state championship two years ago, but came up a win short of making it to the Final Four last year after losing to Ramsay, 44-42, in the regional final.
The Lady Trojans got some revenge last Saturday in beating Ramsay 49-40 in the regional semifinals in what was a battle of the two teams which had been ranked in the top two all season long.
Now, Charles Henderson has a chance to earn another state crown.
“One game at a time – just try to win one game at a time,” Moore said of the goal ahead. “We’ve got two more games to go.”
