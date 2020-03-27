When talking about her senior point guard and daughter Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Jones quickly refers to basketball knowledge because of constant study.
“She has basketball common sense,” Jones said of Niaira. “I always tell her to study players. You have to see how they play – will they dribble two times to the right then cross over and go the left? You have to study the film and see where their weaknesses are and what they do best.
“Her knowledge of basketball is unreal. Sitting and watching WNBA and NBA games makes a difference and she does that all the time.”
That watching, along with a lot of hard work on the court, more than paid off in a standout career for Niaira Jones, who finished with nearly 2,500 points in a six-year span at CHHS.
She finished in style this past year, averaging a career-best 19.6 points a game, while also earning 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 7.4 steals per game in helping the Trojans to an unbeaten 29-0 record and to the Class 5A state title.
Those efforts this season were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, who announced Jones as its state Class 5A Player of the Year winner.
All the girls AHSAA class winners and the AISA winner were announced in a release Friday night after the coronavirus outbreak forced the annual banquet in April to be cancelled. The boys winners will be announced late Saturday night.
Jones was the only Wiregrass girls player to be chosen a state player of the year winner. Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson was up for the Class 6A award and Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin for the 2A honor.
Those were won by Hazel Green senior Farrah Pearson (Class 6A) and Cold Springs senior Elizabeth Hill (Class 2A). Pearson helped the Trojans win the state title and a national ranking. Hill, now a two-time state player of the year winner, led the Eagles to a state runner-up finish.
Charles Henderson’s Niaira Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard who has signed with Belmont, was the leader of a strong Trojan starting five that also featured Troy signee and first-team all-state honoree Samira Moore.
“She did a great job, a wonderful job,” Dyneshia Jones. “I am so hard on her as there is always something she could do better. I am proud of her and the way she played. There were times when I didn’t call a play out off inbounds that she would call out. She understands the game. She has been around it too long.”
Jones the head coach said Niaira Jones excelled on both offense and defense.
“She is both, but I love the defense more,” Jones said. “She loves to get her teammates involved on offense for sure. Defensive-wise, I like her being vocal and playing smart.”
Two weeks ago, Jones helped Alabama to a 70-63 win over Mississippi in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, scoring 14 points, grabbing four rebounds and earning two steals.
The ASWA voting, though, took place prior to that game, though the announcement of who was to play on the Alabama squad had been made. Hazel Green’s Pearson and Cold Springs’ Hill were also part of the Alabama team.
Eufaula’s Peterson, a 5-foot-9 guard, was named one of the three finalists in Class 6A. She averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game this past season for the Tigers, who finished with a 25-7 record and reached the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament. She also earned 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game.
Geneva County’s Striplin was a repeat finalist for the 2A honor as she was also named one of the final three last year. The 6-foot-3 Striplin, a center who has committed to play for the University of Tennessee, averaged 21.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.7 blocks per game this year in helping the Lady Dawgs to a 25-6 record and to the 2A regional tournament finals.
Other state player of the year winners were Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker (Class 7A), Anniston’s Allasha Dudley (4A), Pisgah’s Molly Heard (3A), Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones (1A) and Lee-Scott’s Chloe Johnson (AISA).
All are eligible to be named the winner of the biggest state honor in girls basketball, the Miss Basketball award. That winner will be announced on Friday night April 3 at 11 p.m. via state newspaper websites.
Early County Timpson wins state honor in Georgia: Makayla Timpson of nearby Early County High School was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class AA girls state Player of the Year in the state of Georgia.
Timpson, a 6-foot-3 junior center, averaged 22.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.4 blocks, 4.0 steals and a 1.8 assists per game on the season. She hit 54 percent of her shots from the floor and 69 percent on her free throws.
She helped the Lady Bobcats to a 26-5 record and to the Class AA state semifinals. Early County lost to Douglass 53-49 in the semifinals with Timpson earning 18 points and 12 rebounds.
In 93 career games, she has averaged 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.