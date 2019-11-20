TROY – Niaira “Tuti” Jones and Samira Moore became the third and fourth players to sign Division I basketball scholarships from Charles Henderson’s girls program in the past two seasons when Jones signed with Belmont and Moore signed with Troy University at a ceremony Wednesday at the high school.
“A lot of dedicated individuals, young ladies. It’s amazing,” CHHS girls coach Dyneshia Jones said. “They set the tone at a young age. Some kids get the big head and never receive a scholarship or even finish basketball. This group right here, I’m so proud of them.”
Jones, who is coach Jones’ daughter, and Moore join Maori Davenport (Rutgers) and Tatyana Siler (Air Force Academy) as Division I signees.
Moore, a 6-foot-1 forward, becomes the first Charles Henderson girls basketball player to accept a scholarship to Troy University and coach Chanda Rigby’s program.
“I’m excited to join another winning team,” Moore said.
Charles Henderson was the Class 5A state runner-up in 2017, captured the state tournament in 2018 and lost in the region finals earlier this year.
She said the Troy women have already welcomed her into the program even though she has her senior season to play.
“The coaches always made me feel welcome. I’ve known them for a long time, been knowing all the players, all the past teams. So, yeah, it made me feel like home,” Moore said.
She talked about the recruiting process to a place she already knew so well.
“They talked to me all the time. They just made me feel welcome, like I was already a player on the team,” Moore said.
“Signing Samira Moore is a huge boost for our program,” Troy’s Rigby said. “She has a lot of natural athletic ability and she pushes herself to get better every day.
“Not only does her athleticism and style of play fit perfectly into our system, but having her fan base transfer across the street from Charles Henderson High to Trojan Arena will be a huge bonus.”
Moore said wants to use her senior season to keep getting better.
“I feel like there’s a difference from being a high school basketball player to being a college basketball player,” Moore said. “I’m hoping to jump to that next level before I get there.”
Asked what it means to be one of four Division I players in the past two seasons, Moore thought a moment and said, “That I have a wonderful coach.”
Tuti Jones, asked the same question minutes later, answered: “That’s amazing. I guess my mom really knows what she’s doing coaching players.”
Coach Jones said she appreciated their answers, but noted the girls earned those scholarships.
“It’s all on them and what they do,” she said. “I’m not telling them to work out, they just do it on their own outside of basketball. Hard work pays off.”
Jones was very excited that Moore will go to Troy. The player said she didn’t want to leave her mother, Selene McGuire.
“It’s big. She still can be here with her family and the Charles Henderson family,” coach Jones said. “I’m going to every game if I can. I’ve never had that, one of my players go there. India (Blakely, now at Tuskegee) didn’t choose it. I’m so happy for Samira.”
“Me and Tuti have grown up together,” Moore said. “It’s cool for us to both be signing D-I.”
Coach Jones brought Tuti to the varsity as a seventh grader. Moore played for the Lady Trojans as an eighth grader.
“Both of them have been around it,” the coach said. “There are some talents you can’t teach that they have – and it makes it even better, along with the hard work.”
Tuti Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard, called the day “a blessing.” She said Belmont, an Ohio Valley Conference member, “just felt right.”
“It felt like a family environment, just a community. Everybody seems so loving,” she said, adding Nashville was a plus in her decision.
“I didn’t want to anywhere too big or too small. It’s just perfect,” she said.
She took her official visit about two months ago and checked out Bart Brooks’ program.
“He was amazing – very friendly, very nice, very loving, compassionate. He was all about family, you know?” said Jones, who has four fellow signees in this Bruins signing class. “I knew on the spot I wanted to go there. I took other visits, but I knew.”
Jones’ AAU team, the Alabama Southern Starz, includes fellow Belmont signee Destinee Wells of Lakeland, Tenn., near Memphis.
“Tuti is probably the most fierce and competitive defenders I have ever recruited,” Brooks said. “She will bring an edge and toughness on both sides of the ball, and has the ability to hit deep shots as well as drive.”
Belmont has been to the NCAA Tournament four consecutive years, the last two under Brooks. But Brooks has big shoes to fill. Tuti Jones has always been coached by her mother.
“I’ve never been on a team without my mom. Even the summer league games she’s on the bench,” the player said. “So it’s going to be a whole new world.”
She didn’t need to be reminded, but Dyneshia Jones was asked about not coaching her daughter after this season.
“Ooh, that brings tears to my eyes,” the coach said, blinking them back. “I don’t know. I think I’m going to be hard on my son, Braylon. He’s 14. He’ll be a freshman next year. It’s going to be hard on him since she’s gone. I hate it for him.”
Dyneshia Jones is determined to enjoy this season, but she’s already dreading next season – and not just because her daughter is leaving.
“I’m not saying the team’s going to be bad, but getting rid of a group that I’ve been with for so long, that’s the only thought about it,” she said. “Bittersweet.”
Tuti Jones said her favorite Charles Henderson basketball memory was winning the 2018 state championship – then quickly changed her mind.
“No, actually beating Wenonah (state semifinals) to make it the championship. That felt like the championship game,” she said. Wenonah defeated Charles Henderson in the 2017 title game.
“I want to win another state championship – go out with a bang,” the player said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.