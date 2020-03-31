The accolades keep pouring in for Charles Henderson girls basketball standout Niaira Jones.
The senior guard has been named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s five-member girls Super All-State team.
Jones was joined on the team by Spain Park senior Sarah Ashlee Barker, Hoover sophomore Aniya Hubbard, Hewitt-Trussville junior Amiya Payne and Hazel Green senior Farrah Pearson. All five players competed for Class 5A, 6A or 7A teams with three winning state titles.
Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard who has signed to play at Belmont University in Tennessee, was named this past weekend as the state’s Class 5A Player of the Year by the ASWA and was also named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team. She also was named first-team all-state by the ASWA and to the first team of al.com’s 2020 Super All-State girls basketball team.
She finished her CHHS career in style this past year, averaging a career-best 19.6 points a game, while also earning 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 7.4 steals per game in helping the Trojans to an unbeaten 29-0 record and to the Class 5A state title.
“She did a great job, a wonderful job,” said Charles Henderson head coach Dyneshia Jones, who is also Niaira Jones’s mother. “I am so hard on her as there is always something she could do better.
"I am proud of her and the way she played. There were times when I didn’t call a play out off inbounds that she would call out. She understands the game. She has been around it too long.”
Two weeks ago, Jones helped Alabama to a 70-63 win over Mississippi in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, scoring 14 points, grabbing four rebounds and earning two steals.
The ASWA voting took place prior to that game, though the announcement of who was to play on the Alabama squad had been made.
In addition to Jones, Spain Park’s Barker and Hazel Green’s Pearson captured ASWA state player of the year honors while leading their team to a state title this year. Barker, the state Gatorade Player of the Year and the state MaxPreps Player of the Year who has signed with Georgia, was named in Class 7A and Pearson, an Alabama State signee, in Class 6A.
Jones, Barker and Pearson are eligible to be named the winner of the state’s biggest honor in girls basketball - Miss Basketball. That winner will be announced Friday at 11 p.m. via state newspaper websites.
The ASWA’s boys Super State team will be announced Wednesday night with those players eligible for the Mr. Basketball award to be announced on Saturday night.
The five girls Super all-state players honored by the ASWA were also named last week to the al.com Super All-State first team with Barker earning player of the year honors.
They were joined on the first team by Wiregrass standout Karoline Striplin of Geneva County. Striplin, a 6-foot-3 junior center who has committed to Tennessee, averaged 21.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.7 blocks per game this year in helping the Lady Dawgs to a 25-6 record and to the 2A regional tournament finals.
Two other Wiregrass players were honored on the al.com Super team, which featured a first, second and third team. The two were Charles Henderson’s Samira Moore and Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson.
Moore, a 6-foot-3 senior center who signed with Troy, was named to the second team, while Peterson, a 5-foot-9 junior, was chosen to the third team.
Charles Henderson’s Moore averaged 20.0 points, 7.3 rebounds 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.9 blocks game for the Class 5A state champion Trojans.
Eufaula’s Peterson averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game this past season for the Tigers, who finished with a 25-7 record and reached the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament. She also earned 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.