Chase Smartt is returning to his high school alma mater.
Five years after graduating from Charles Henderson, the former Trojan baseball standout has been hired to take over the CHHS baseball program.
He replaces John Gluschik, who guided the Trojans this season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. Smartt will also be a physical education teacher at the high school.
“I am pleased I am getting the opportunity and the chance to come back to my alma mater to coach here,” Smartt said in a Dothan Eagle interview Friday. “I know how this high school is inside and out.”
It will be the first coaching job of any kind for the 24-year-old Smartt, who played in the Independent Baseball League’s Canadian American Association last season after a standout career at Troy University.
“They trust me to just do what I can do,” Smartt said, referring to the Charles Henderson administration of hiring him for the job. “They know I know the game inside out and I am very good with kids. I am good with communicating with kids.”
In taking the Charles Henderson job, Smartt continues a family legacy of coaches – all in the city of Troy. His dad, Mark, is the head coach of Troy University’s baseball team, his mother, Debbie, is volleyball coach at Charles Henderson Middle School and his sister, Taylor, is an assistant coach with the Troy University softball team.
“I will be coach Smartt the fourth,” joked Smartt.
Being a coach for the first time, Smartt knows he will have a “learning curve” in a lot of areas, particularly with high school guidelines and required paperwork as well as how to handle certain situations in coaching.
He plans to lean on others to help him in those areas, including his family.
“I will have the right people around me,” Smartt said. “I will have a couple of people on my staff that will help and guide me the right way to understand some things. I have my dad as a head coach over there at Troy, my sister who is an assistant coach at Troy in softball and my mom as a volleyball coach in middle school, so I have those kind of people to help guide me around to learn as well.”
He also said he will lean on Charles Henderson athletic director Brad McCoy and CHHS administration, including principal Lise Fayson and Superintendent Cynthia Thomas.
He will also bank on experiences of his high school coach, Derek Irons. Smartt played on the Trojan varsity for five seasons, all under Irons.
Last summer, Smartt helped the New Jersey Jackals to the CAN-AM championship. In 44 games, he finished the season with a .240 batting average, one homer, nine doubles and 15 runs batted in. Defensively, he made only four errors while catching and also playing some third and second base.
He was traded in February to the Washington (Penn.) Wild Things of the Frontier League and was planning to play there this season when the coronavirus hit, suspending play and forcing Smartt to think about his future.
“I was going to go back and pursue my dream and try to play as long as I could, but when this stuff came down – the virus – it made me kind of realize the future that I had for myself and my family,” Smartt said. “It made me realize what I can do from now on to help me become a better man.
“I came to the point that I was going to play this year, but then I had this opportunity to try coaching now, so I decided to put my cleats up this past month and try to start coaching.”
Smartt had a decorated career at Charles Henderson, helping the Trojans to state titles in 2013 and 2014 and to 163 wins in five seasons (32.6 per season). He was a two-time Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State player (top 10 overall in state), a three-time first-team all-state selection and a two-time honoree as a state hitter of the year winner, winning the honor in Class 4A as a junior and in Class 5A as a senior.
As a senior, he was the runner-up for the state’s Mr. Baseball award and named the state Class 5A Player of the Year and the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year in addition to his hitter of the year award.
During his senior year, he led AHSAA Wiregrass hitters in average (.523), on base percentage (.626), hits (58), doubles (19) and runs scored (54). He was also tied for most RBIs (50) and homers (7). In addition, he stole 16 bases, was walked 26 times and hit by eight pitches, while striking out only four times in 147 at-bats and also excelling as one of the state’s best defensive catchers.
Smartt helped Charles Henderson finish that season with a 35-4 record, including 15-0 against Class 6A and 7A opponents, and to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
He was ranked the No. 36 catching prospect in the country by Perfect Game USA and drafted in the 35th round by the Atlanta Braves after his senior season, but signed with Troy University, located across the street from Charles Henderson High School on George Wallace Boulevard.
At Troy, he had a .262 career batting average with 12 home runs and 118 runs batted in. He finished his career as the all-time leader in games played (222) and ranked third in at-bats (816), sixth in hits (214) and fifth in doubles (47).
After his senior season, he was named first team All-Sun Belt Conference and also third team All-America by Collegiate Baseball.
Smartt said his main focus in his new role at Charles Henderson will be doing things the right way.
“I just want to make sure it’s going the right direction – that we show up to games the right way and play the right way. That is my goal – to make sure everybody knows that we care about the game,” Smartt said.
On the field, he wants the Trojans to be a strong defensive team, a facet of the game that was strong for him as a player at both CHHS and Troy.
“I will be big on defense because I grew up the old school way to play the game – it is all about defense, defense and defense,” Smartt said. “That will be my big focus overall, but I will focus a lot on hitting too.
“My overview will be defense and also base running because that is how you win games in high school and even in college and professional – base running and defense.”
