Tyler Danzey rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another and Ty Dailey rushed for two scores as Headland earned a 50-28 win over Ashford in a Class 4A, Region 2 win.
Dailey also scored on a pair of two-point conversions and Danzey had one as did Kareern Sailor.
Headland built a 30-14 lead by halftime.
The Rams improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play. Ashford dropped to 2-5, 1-3.
Danzey scored on a 4-yard run for the first points and Dailey ran in a 2-point conversion.
After Ashford scored to pull within 8-6, Danzey scored on a 22-yard run and Sailor ran in the try for 2.
Ashford made it 16-14 and Dailey got the Rams back on the scoreboard with a 3-yard run. Danzey then connected with Sailor on a 47-yard touchdown pass and Danzey ran in the try for 2 to make it 30-14 at the break.
Danzey scored on a 13-yard run and Dailey ran in the try for 2 in the third quarter.
After Ashford scored on two touchdown passes, Headland put it away in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dailey and a 5-yard TD run by Danzey.
Class 5A
Charles Henderson 28, Carroll 18: In Ozark, Charles Henderson took a 28-3 halftime lead over Carroll and held on for the 28-18 Class 5A, Region 2 win.
Charles Henderson improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in region play, while Carroll dropped to 2-4 and 0-4.
The Trojans scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 30 yards by Jonathan Carter and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Pooka Jones to Barton Hicks to take a 21-0 lead.
Carroll answered with a 28-yard Chase Wolff field goal. On the last play of the half, Carroll fumbled and Charles Henderson’s E’Keystan Hill returned the fumble 30 yards for a touchdown as the Trojans went to halftime up 28-3.
Carroll scored twice in the second half on a 30-yard touchdown run by Willie Burks and 4-yard run by quarterback Brandon Robinson.
Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6: Cameron Hovey scored the Rebels lone touchdown and had 12 carries for 55 yards in the Class 5A, Region 2 loss.
Tallassee improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the region, while Rehobeth fell to 5-2 and 3-2.
Also for Rehobeth, Trey Turner had seven carries for 64 yards and Brandon Austin had 11 carries for 56 yards. Jay Trawick was 3-of-7 passing for 25 yards.
Defensively, Dustin Roberts had 10 tackles, Trycon McHellon and Jarvis Wilson had seven and Grant Peacock had five with a fumble recovery.
Class 6A
Eufaula 48, Russell County 0: Zy Tennille rushed for 126 yards and Devin Fuller scored three touchdowns as Eufaula cruised to a victory over Russell County on the Tigers’ homecoming night.
Eufaula improved to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in Class 6A Region 2 play. The win combined with Carver of Montgomery’s loss to Sidney Lanier clinched a state playoff berth for the Tigers.
Eufaula raced to a 35-0 lead at half, scored two quick third-quarter scores and played reserves the rest of the way.
The Tigers limited Russell County to just 74 yards of offense and seven first downs in recording their first shutout since a 47-0 victory over Rehobeth on Oct. 27, 2017.
Hess Horne completed 9-of-13 passes for 256 yards and three scores.
Fuller scored on runs of 1 and 21 yards and on a 43-yard reception. Tennille added TD runs of 7 and 37 yards.
Horne also has TD passes of 56 yards to Jay Townsend on a pitch pass and run, and 76 yards to Rah Rah Thomas, who tip-toed down the sideline to pay dirt.
Eufaula finished with 255 yards passing and 252 rushing for 497 yards.
