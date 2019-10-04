Rah Rah Thomas made two spectacular catches for Eufaula and the Tigers won a key Class 6A, Region 2 game over Park Crossing, 50-29.
Eufaula improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. Park Crossing fell to 1-6, 1-2.
The game saw 30 combined penalties, including 20 for 230 yards for Park Crossing, which had a player and a coach ejected for misconduct during the game.
Thomas got Eufaula on the scoreboard first with 3:02 left in the first quarter when he out-jumped a Park Crossing defender for a 13-yard TD reception from Hess Horne.
After Park Crossing fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Horne scored on a one-yard sneak with 1:04 left in the opening period. Again, the Tigers went for two and were unsuccessful.
Park Crossing scored with 8:29 left in the second period and cut its deficit to 12-7, but the Horne-to-Thomas connection again worked its magic, this time on a 54-yard TD pass where Thomas was interfered with but managed to regain possession after initially juggling the ball. Davis Wingate booted the PAT for a 19-7 lead.
After scrambling in the pocket, Horne found Jay Townsend, who turned on the afterburners en route to a 45-yard catch-and-run and a 26-7 lead.
Horne found Devin Fuller on an 8-yard pass with 25 seconds left in the half and a 33-7 lead.
Wingate added a 43-yard field goal, Townsend sprinted 71 yards for a score, and Horne scored on another 1-yard run for the Tigers’ second-half scores.
At one point, four consecutive unsportsmanlike penalties following a Eufaula touchdown had the Tigers kicking off from the Park Crossing 8-yard line.
Park Crossing, which had 14 rushes for zero yards in the first half, finished with just 60 on 20 attempts, The Thunderbirds passed 31 times for 212 yards, but Eufaula picked off two passes.
Horne finished 9-of-17 for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for 2 scores. Fuller led Eufaula with 163 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Class 5A
Rehobeth 6, Carroll 3: Rehobeth improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 5A, Region 2 play with the home victory, while Carroll dropped to 2-3 and 0-3.
The lone touchdown came on the first possession of the game when Rehobeth quarterback Jay Trawick connected with Trey Turner on a 45-yard scoring pass. The extra point kick was missed.
Carroll cut the lead to 6-3 on a 22-yard field goal by Chase Wolfe late in third quarter. The Carroll possession started after a Rehobeth fumble on its own 30.
Cameron Hovey rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries for Rehobeth and also had a 67-yard kick return, though the Rebels couldn’t cash it in for points. Brandon Austin had 65 yards on 12 carries. Turner caught two passes for 67 yards.
Trawick was 4-of-8 passing for 94 yards.
Defensively, Jarvis Wilson had 11 tackles to lead the way. Jimmy Godwin, Grant Peacock, Payton Jinks and Trycon McHellon each had seven tackles and R.J. Brown had six.
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 10: The Trojans fell on the road at Greenville in a Class 5A, Region 2 contest.
The winning Tigers improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in region play, while Charles Henderson fell to 2-3 and 2-1.
Jonathan Carter scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter for Charles Henderson and Hayden Bush added the extra point kick to make it 7-7.
Caleb Guice hit a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut Greenville's lead to 14-10, but an 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by the Tigers' Jalen Collins sealed the outcome.
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13: No. 3-ranked Central built a 28-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in getting the Class 7A, Region 3 road win.
The Red Devils (6-1, 3-0) led 42-0 at halftime.
Enterprise (2-5, 1-3) turned the ball over twice in the early going – an interception on a tipped pass on the first play of the second drive and a fumble after a high snap several plays into the next drive.
Quentin Hayes had 40 yards on 10 carries for the Wildcats in the first half and more than 100 for the game.
Enterprise got on the scoreboard with a 6-yard run by Cole Killingsworth with 5:38 left in the third quarter. Hunter Perry kicked the PAT.
The Wildcats got a final touchdown when Jackson Darlington threw a 21-yard strike to Jared Smith with 2:07 left in the game. The try for 2 failed.
