ELBA – G.W. Long returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter in pulling off a 46-35 win over Elba on Friday night in high school football action.
Jackson Chancey returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown and Braxton Whitehead returned one 39 yards for a score.
Trevor Morris scored the final touchdown on a14-yard run as G.W. Long remained unbeaten at 5-0.
Dillon Caraway had 144 yards rushing on 16 carries and Morris had 90 yards on 12 tries.
Morris scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. Whitehead scored on a 62-yard catch in the second quarter, Caraway scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter and Morris scored on a 37-yard run in the third quarter.
Conner Casey led the defense with nine tackles.
Elba dropped to 4-2.
Daleville 50, Straughn 35: Jalen White rushed for 412 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries as the Warhawks defeated Straughn.
Sincere McKenzie rushed for 67 yards on just four carries and caught a 44-yard TD pass from Robert Dees for the only pass completion of the night for Daleville, which improved to 4-2 with the win.
Ariton 41, Slocomb 29: Blake Carroll ran for 170 yards on 24 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Purple Cats.
Brian Smith had 191 yards rushing on 18 attempts and scored a touchdown. Logan Harrell also had a touchdown run. Landon Tyler had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Ian Seen was 10 of 12 passing for 70 yards. Carroll had 10 tackles and Zach Ward had six.
For Slocomb, Jaylin Nobles scored on a 50-yard run and a 3-yard run and Braydon Whitaker threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Berry. Rashaun Miller scored on a 2-yard run.
Defensively, Dawson Hill had 11 tackles and Jamey King had nine.
New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10: Trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks scored twice in the last seven minutes to earn a 19-10 win and improve to 2-4.
Cottonwood (1-4) led 7-0 at halftime and extended a 7-6 lead to 10-6 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a Caleb Butler 26-yard field goal.
The Gamecocks, though, took the lead with 6:45 left on a 42-yard TD run from Kyan Horne to go up 12-10. The extra point was no good.
Sparked by a sack by Brandon McCoy, New Brockton forced a Cottonwood punt and the Gamecocks took over at their 35 and marched down field to score on a 33-yard TD pass from Kaden Cupp to CJ Wilkerson with 2:07 left. McCoy added the point after to make it 19-10.
Cottonwood moved to the 20 in the final seconds, but threw an incomplete pass as the game ended.
For New Brockton, Horne rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Cupp rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries and threw for 101 yards on 8-of-15 passing.
Defensively, McCoy had eight tackles, including two sacks, and Andrew Cashin and Josh Cardwell had seven tackles each. Cashin also had an interception and Cardwell and Ethan Kennedy had a sack each.
For the Bears, Austin McCardle threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Heath Whitman. McCardle was 7-of-13 for 107 yards passing. Butler kicked a 26-yard field goal.
Ramon Bryant had 53 yards rushing and Micah Lewis had 49.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Buddy Shelly had nine tackles, Lewis and Whitman each had six and Jesse Cortez had four.
Goshen 55, Georgiana 8: Goshen improved to 5-0, routing Georgiana 55-8.
Bryan Galloway completed 5-of-9 passing for 124 yards with a 59-yard TD pass to Raquan Martin and a 6-yard scoring pass to Dakari Pelton.
Martin, Tamarcus Shipmon and Jamarco Harris had a rushing touchdown each with Martin scoring on a 10-yard run, Shipmon on a 1-yard run and Harris on an 11-yard run.
The Eagles also scored twice off punt return fumbles by Georgiana with Makel Avery returning one 39 yards for a score and Blake Saupe recovering one in the end zone for a TD.
The other Goshen score came when Pelton recovered a teammate’s fumble and carried is 39 yards to the end zone for a score.
Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30: Zion Chapel edged the Bulldogs, taking a 34-30 win.
For Kinston (1-4), Addison Hudson rushed for 180 yards on 30 carries and Colby Copeland 136 on 18 carries with a 1-yard TD run. Dray Weeks had 58 yards on eight carries and also had a 1-yard TD run.
Blayne Moore had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard run.
Jacob Free booted a 30-yard field goal.
