Rehobeth quarterback Jay Trawick threw a 5-yard TD pass to Trey Turner on third down in overtime to give the Rebels a 28-25 win in overtime over Wicksburg Friday night.
Wicksburg kicker Ashton White hit a 17-yard field goal on the Panthers series to open the overtime to go up 25-22, but the Rebels overcame it with the TD pass.
White forced the overtime by hitting a 25-yard field goal as time expired to tie the game at 22.
The Panthers led 19-14 with less than four minutes to go in regulation before Rehobeth scored on a Cameron Hovey 10-yard TD run and ensuing two-point conversion pass from Trawick to Case Keasler.
Rehobeth improved to 4-1 with the win, while Wicksburg fell to 1-4.
For Rehobeth, Trawick completed 7-of-11 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and added 50 yards rushing on eight carries. Keasler had four receptions for 78 yards and caught both TDs.
Keasler was also involved in Rehobeth's other TD, catching a pass and running inside the 10 before fumbling with teammate Garrett Murkerson recovering in the end zone for a touchdown.
Hovey finished with 86 yards rushing on 14 carries and Brandon Austin had 69 yards rushing.
For Wicksburg, Jackson Glover was 17-of-35 passing for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Walt Sinclair had 65 yards rushing on 22 carries. LaPatrick Murray had six catches for 151 yards.
Defensively, Zeke Kelley had nine tackles and two forced fumbles. Reece Martin, Dustin Woodham, Artavious Shipman and Lucas Meyers each had eight tackles.
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21: Eufaula dominated to get the road victory in Irvington over Alma Bryant, 55-21.
Hess Horne threw a touchdown pass in the opening quarter to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. A 13-yard run by Jamarian Lewis made it a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Horne threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to give Eufaula a 21-0 advantage.
In the third quarter leading 21-7, Zy’Tavies Tennille scored on a 15-yard run as the Tigers extended the lead to 28-7 following the PAT.
Eufaula then got two quick touchdowns to pull away for good on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Horne and an interception return for a score by Keith Bain. Horne threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Devin Fuller to make it 48-7.
After an Alma Bryant scored a TD, Jadarious Blackshire returned the kickoff for a touchdown.
Pike Road 35, Headland 0: Class 3A undefeated Pike Road seized a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 35-0 win over the Rams.
Headland (3-2) was led defensively by Wilson Turner with 12 tackles, including nine solos and a quarterback sack. Zach Lawrence had an interception.
Ashford 59, Houston County 20: Caleb Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in leading the Yellow Jackets (2-3).
Smith connected with Kehion Walker on TD passes of 55 and 3 yards and hit DeChristian Newton on a 39-yard scoring strike.
Emmanuel Pittman had a 75-yard touchdown run and Deshontae Kirkland had TD runs of 50 and 15 yards. Collin Still had a 1-yard scoring run.
