Ethan Teal threw for three touchdowns and Tra Marshall accounted for two in leading a 37-22 Dale County win over Booker T. Washington Friday night.
Dale County improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 4A, Region 2. BTW fell to 0-6, 0-3.
Teal was 6-of-11 passing for 125 yards with TD tosses of 44 to Marshall and 2 yards to Alex Banks. Banks, who had 111 yards rushing on six carries, earned a 64-yard touchdown run and Marshall, who had 89 yards rushing, added a 7-yard TD run. Teal added 71 yards rushing on 12 carries. Christian Hernandez booted a 31-yard field goal.
Defensively, Tariq Russell had 12 tackles and Cole Weed 10. Kendall Miller had an interception.
Alabama Christian 28, Headland 22: Alabama Christian scored with five minutes left to beat Headland 28-22 in a Class 4A, Region 2 contest.
Headland fell to 3-3 overall, 1-2 in region play, while ACA improved to 3-3 and 2-2.
For Headland, Andre Galloway had a 14-yard TD run to put the Rams up 22-20 early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
Ty Dailey threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kareen Sailor and a 73-yard scoring pass to Da’Tyayvious Melton for the other scores. Dailey ran in two-point conversions after both.
Montgomery Catholic 55, Ashford 28: The Yellow Jackets stayed close with Class 4A No. 3 Catholic of Montgomery, trailing only 35-28 at halftime, but couldn’t keep pace in the last two quarters.
Ashford fell to 2-4 overall and to 1-2 in 4A, Region 2, while the Knights improved to 7-0 and 4-0.
Caleb Smith completed 12-of-17 for 186 yards and two scores for Ashford, a 50-yarder to Marquez McKnight and a 54-yarder to Kehion Walker. Emanuel Pittman rushed for 121 yards and 7-yard TD run and DeShontae Kirkland rushed for 93 yards and a 15-yard scoring run. McKnight caught three passes for 64 yards and John Luke Lasseter three for 29 yards.
Defensively, Antwuan Brooks had 11 tackles and Kirkland had an interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.