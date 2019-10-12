Elba logo

Jaquez Prince was 6-of-8 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns and also had a touchdown run in leading Elba to a 50-26 win over Georgiana.

The win pushed Elba to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. The Tigers clinched a state playoff berth with the win. Georgiana fell to 3-5 and 2-3.

Prince scored on a 22-yard run for the first points of the game. He connected with Chrystyile Caldwell on a 50-yard touchdown strike for his first scoring pass of the game.

Collin Harrison scored next on a 6-yard run before Prince hit Caldwell on a 32-yard scoring toss. Prince next connected with Dezmion Robertson on a 5-yard TD pass to make it 34-8 at halftime.

In the second half, Harrison scored on a 5-yard run and J.T. Coleman scored on an 11-yard run.

Harrison had 103 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7: Colby Copeland rushed for 143 yards on 13 carries with an 81-yard TD run and Addison Hudson had 123 yards and a 10-yard run in the Kinston win.

Blayne Moore had a 1-yard TD run and threw for 111 yards on 2-of-3 passing with a 53-yard TD pass to Cale Sumblin.

Copeland had an interception on defense.

Kinston improved to 3-4 overall and to 3-2 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. Pleasant Home fell to 2-5 and 2-3.

