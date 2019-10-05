Class 1A No. 8 Brantley held on for the victory as Elba mounted a comeback that came up just short, falling to the Bulldogs 21-18 in Brantley.
Brantley led 21-12, but Brando Epps scored on a 2-yard run with 4:10 left in the game to give the Tigers a chance. Elba had the ball in the final minutes, but couldn’t put it in the end zone as Brantley held on for the win.
The winning Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in 1A, Region 2 play. Elba dropped to 4-3 and 3-1.
After Brantley took an early 7-0 lead, Epps scored on a 74-yard run to make it 7-6. The extra point kick missed wide.
Brantley went up 13-6 on a short run, but the Tigers pulled within 13-12 at halftime on a 26-yard run by Iverson Lane.
Kinston 55, McKenzie 34: Colby Copeland and Blayne Moore combined for 307 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs over the Tigers in a Class 1A, Region 2 win.
Kinston improved to 2-4 overall, 2-2 in region play. McKenzie dropped to 1-5 and 1-3.
Copeland rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries with five TDs on runs of 1, 6, 73, 4 and 2 yards. Moore had 138 yards rushing on 17 carries had a 1-yard TD run. Moore was also 3-of-7 passing for 36 yards in the game with Chandler Wood catching two of the passes for 18 yards.
Addison Hudson rushed for 81 yards off 15 carries, including a 25-yard TD run.
Cale Sumblin had an interception on defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.