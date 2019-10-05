Elba logo

Class 1A No. 8 Brantley held on for the victory as Elba mounted a comeback that came up just short, falling to the Bulldogs 21-18 in Brantley.

Brantley led 21-12, but Brando Epps scored on a 2-yard run with 4:10 left in the game to give the Tigers a chance. Elba had the ball in the final minutes, but couldn’t put it in the end zone as Brantley held on for the win.

The winning Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in 1A, Region 2 play. Elba dropped to 4-3 and 3-1.

After Brantley took an early 7-0 lead, Epps scored on a 74-yard run to make it 7-6. The extra point kick missed wide.

Brantley went up 13-6 on a short run, but the Tigers pulled within 13-12 at halftime on a 26-yard run by Iverson Lane.

Kinston 55, McKenzie 34: Colby Copeland and Blayne Moore combined for 307 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs over the Tigers in a Class 1A, Region 2 win.

Kinston improved to 2-4 overall, 2-2 in region play. McKenzie dropped to 1-5 and 1-3.

Copeland rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries with five TDs on runs of 1, 6, 73, 4 and 2 yards. Moore had 138 yards rushing on 17 carries had a 1-yard TD run. Moore was also 3-of-7 passing for 36 yards in the game with Chandler Wood catching two of the passes for 18 yards.

Addison Hudson rushed for 81 yards off 15 carries, including a 25-yard TD run.

Cale Sumblin had an interception on defense.

