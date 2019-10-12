Nathan Hall rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns, leading Abbeville over Daleville 32-6 in a Class 2A, Region 2 game in Abbeville Friday night.
The victory clinched a state playoff berth for Abbeville, which improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in region play. Daleville fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in region play and faces a pivotal game against Geneva County (also 2-3) next week that will decide 2A, Region 2’s fourth spot.
Hall scored on runs for 4, 7, 4 and 15 in the win.
Rico Dozier added 72 yards on 12 carries with a 1-yard TD run.
Devin Mills had an interception that set up Dozier’s touchdown for Abbeville.
Daleville’s Jalen White, who entered the night with 2,225 yards rushing with 31 touchdowns, finished with 235 yards rushing on 29 carries, highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown run.
G.W. Long 49, Houston County 7: Carson Dunlap connected on 5-of-9 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Rebels to the victory.
G.W. Long, ranked ninth in Class 2A, clinched a state playoff berth, while improving to 7-0 overall and to 5-0 in 2A, Region 2 play. Houston County fell to 1-6, 1-4.
Dunlap threw a 22-yard TD pass to Braxton Whitehead and a 54-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Whitehead to get the Rebels rolling.
Dillon Caraway scored on a 2-yard run, Hunter Whitehead returned a fumble 38 yards for a score and Dunlap connected with Caraway on a 43-yard TD strike before halftime.
In the third quarter, Caraway scored on a 9-yard run and Dunlap threw a 48-yard TD pass to Kobie Stringer.
Konner Casey had 10 tackles for G.W. Long.
For Houston County, Chason Harvell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Inlow.
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 14: Emmanuel Henderson had a huge game for the Bulldogs in running for 223 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns, catching a TD pass, returning a kickoff for a touchdown and also returning an interception for a TD in the Class 2A, Region 2 win.
Geneva County improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play. The Bulldogs have a pivotal region game next week with Daleville with the winner taking the fourth and final playoff spot in 2A, Region 2. Cottonwood fell to 1-6 overall, 1-4 in region play.
Henderson’s TD runs were from 58 and 44 yards. His kickoff return was 82 yards. His touchdown catch was 38 yards and his interception return was for 92 yards.
Will Birdsong was 3-of-4 passing for 58 yards.
Defensively, Kenli Preyer had seven tackles, Sam Parker and Isaiah Hutcherson each had six and Cole Dean had four tackles, which included three for loss and a sack.
For Cottonwood, Austin McCardle threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Raymon Bryant and Caleb Butler kicked the PAT. McCardle also threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Micah Lewis.
Clayton Gilmore had six catches for 84 yards. Lewis had three for 96.
McCardle was 12-of-20 passing for 194 yards.
Defensively, Lewis had nine tackles and Buddy Shelley had seven.
Ariton 61, Barbour County 6: Ariton led 41-0 in breezing to the Class 2A, Region 2 victory.
The Purple Cats, who improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in region play, clinched a state playoff spot with the win. Barbour County, which lost its 56th consecutive game, fell to 0-7 and 0-5.
Twelve players had at least one rush and six scored in the win. Zack Phillips had 75 yards, Hayes Floyd 70 and Zack Ward and Parker Garrett had 60 yards each. CJ McNabb had two rushing touchdowns, while Ward, Garrett, Blake Carroll, Brian Smith and Terrell Gilbert had one each.
Maddux Herring was 3-of-6 passing for 55 yards, including a 40-yard TD pass to Cade Webb and a 10-yard to Landon Tyler.
Defensively for Ariton, Phillips had 12 tackles, McNabb seven tackles and Terrell Gilbert six.
For Barbour County, Zakwazis Johnson connected with Raphael Williams on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Williams had five catches for 116 yards.
Defensively for the Jaguars, Charles Richardson had eight tackles, Johnson had seven, Jaquerious Bennett had six and Tom Hamrick and John Cromartie each had five.
Goshen 57, Calhoun 0: Bryan Galloway threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Goshen won easily.
The Eagles, now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in region play, clinched a state playoff berth with the win. Calhoun fell to 0-7 and 0-5.
Galloway was 3-of-5 passing for 105 yards and rushed for 60 yards on six carries.
Goshen got rolling when RaQuan Martin intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Tamarcus Shipmon scored on a 9-yard and a 25-yard run later in the quarter.
Makel Avery scored next on a 21-yard reception from Galloway, who got his first touchdown on a 15-yard run for the next score.
In the second quarter, Galloway connected with Tre Dix on a 70-yard touchdown completion. Galloway scored on a 3-yard run before halftime.
Dix intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Kameron Baker had seven tackles for Goshen.
Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 14: Brockston Bragg rushed for three touchdowns, leading the Rebels over Central of Hayneville.
Zion Chapel improved to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Class 2A, Region 3. Central of Hayneville dropped to 2-5 and 1-4.
Zay Adair and Austin Johns both had one rushing touchdown and the two combined for a touchdown with Johns throwing to Adair for a passing score.
Zion Chapel also earned a safety in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.