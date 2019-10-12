OPP – A 41-yard field goal by John Jeter with 2:14 remaining vaulted Providence Christian to a 13-10 win over Opp on Friday night in high school football action.
A sack by Cole Smith forced a fumble on Opp’s ensuing possession and Grayson Stewart recovered to seal the win.
Providence Christian clinched a state playoff spot with Class 3A, Region 2 win, improving to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in region play. Opp fell to 3-4 and 3-2.
The only other second half score was a 33-yard field goal by Opp’s Dakota Cornelius with 4:54 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 10-10.
Providence scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Gus Goldsborough.
Opp answered in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass by Hal Smithart to Lane Ballard.
A Jeter 30-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half gave the Eagles a 10-7 halftime lead.
Smithart was 9-of-18 passing for 114 yards. Erik Matthews had four catches for 39 yards.
Ashton Patel had 15 carries for 69 yards.
Defensively for Opp, Thomas Glisson and Brady James each had 12 tackles, while Zac Ridgeway and Cole Jennings each had 11. Jennings also had a sack of nine yards. Kevin Parierra had nine tackles and James Cornelius had eight.
Geneva 34, Houston Academy 27: Kahari McReynolds helped Geneva rally past Houston Academy for the Class 3A, Region 2 victory.
Geneva improved to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in region play. Houston Academy fell to 1-6 and 0-5.
The Raiders led 27-14 going into the fourth quarter, but McReynolds scored on a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs to lead the Panthers in the comeback win.
McReynolds had a big night overall rushing for 140 yards and two scores on 13 carries and catching six passes for 141 yards and also two TDs. Panther quarterback Damion Kemmerlin also had a standout performance, passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns off 11-of-13 passing with one of the incompletions dropped and the other a throw-away while under pressure. He also rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries, including a 50-yard TD run.
Houston Academy led 20-14 at halftime and extended the lead to 27-14.
McReynolds caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Kemmerlin, who also ran in the 2-point conversion, to bring the Panthers within 27-22 with 10:22 left in the game.
McReynolds then gave Geneva back the lead when he scored with 8:23 to play in the game on a run of more than 50 yards to make it 28-27.
After Dylan Creech snatched the ball away from a Raider player to give Geneva the ball back, McReynolds scored again on a 1-yard run to extend the Panther lead to 34-27 with 4:48 remaining in the game.
The Panthers stopped the Raiders on fourth down with 1:26 to go in the game and took over possession on their 5-yard line in preserving the win.
Creech earned 12 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and the forced/recovered fumble. He also rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries. Walt Watkins had eight tackles, including two for losses.
For Houston Academy, Giovanni Divine rushed for 74 yards on 19 attempts and had touchdown runs of 2 and 5 yards.
Quarterback Sheldon Ott was 3-of-9 passing for 74 yards and ran for touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards.
Pike County 60, Slocomb 0: Class 3A No. 3 ranked Pike County rolled over Slocomb for a Class 3A, Region 2 win and clinched a state playoff berth.
Pike County improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in region play. Slocomb fell to 3-4 and 2-3.
Darrick Myhand scored three touchdowns and added another receiving. Daquavious Coleman threw two touchdowns, one to Myhand and one to Zerathan Caffie. Rayshawn Reynolds had a 20-yard TD run and Derrick Myhand had an 80-yard run for a score. Coleman and Zakevin Pennington also had rushing scores for the Bulldogs.
For Slocomb, Braydon Whitaker threw for 88 yards and rushed for 35 yards with Rashawn Reynolds catching three passes for 37 yards and Christopher Beshears three for 19 yards. Jaylen Nobles had 51 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7: Reece Martin rushed for two touchdowns and Zeke Kelley one for Wicksburg in the Class 3A, Region 2 game.
Dustin Woodham, Kelley and Martin were the leading tacklers for Wicksburg.
Carter Myers, an eighth-grader, hit 2-of-3 extra-point kicks for the Panthers, who improved to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in region play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.