Providence Christian quarterback Collins McClintock wore the No. 4 of injured teammate Wise Gordon and ran like him at times during a 27-13 victory over Dale County in Midland City.
Gordon is a star running back who was lost for the season due to a knee injury suffered in last Friday night’s game against Slocomb. McClintock honored his teammate by wearing his jersey Friday.
McClintock, who threw for two scores and ran for one as the Class 3A No. 5 ranked Eagles improved to 5-0, opened the scoring on a touchdown run of just more than 40 yards on a fourth down play with a keeper around the end. John Jeter kicked through the extra point for the 7-0 lead with 2:58 to play in the opening quarter.
Grant Weatherford caught a touchdown pass from McClintock with just more than 10 minutes left in the second quarter and Jeter added the PAT to make it 14-0.
Dale County, which dropped to 2-4, got on the scoreboard on a touchdown pass by Ethan Teal with 6:18 to play in the first half. The extra point kick made it a 14-7 game.
Hayes Lewis picked off a pass late in the third quarter to give the Eagles the ball at the 13 of Dale County. Two plays later after a 5-yard loss on first down, McClintock connected with Weatherford on a touchdown pass in the end zone. Jeter missed the PAT, but Providence held a 20-7 lead.
Dale County got back on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Gus Goldsborough answered with a 47-yard touchdown run for Providence to make it 27-13 with just more than seven minutes left.
Teal, the Warriors’ quarterback, passed for 141 yards and two scores, both to Keion Jackson of 33 and 19 yards. Tra Marshall had 113 yards rushing on 27 carries.
Defensively, Derrick Rankin had eight tackles and Kendall Miller seven.
Florala 47, Houston Academy 20: Four Florala touchdowns in the second half broke open a tie game in pacing the Wildcats past the Raiders.
Florala (3-3) led 20-0 before HA (1-4) scored three straight touchdowns to tie it at 20-20 at the half.
Florala QB John West connected with Anthone Stone for a 15-yard reception late in the third quarter to make it 27-20. West then hit Rashaad Coleman for a 58-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to make it 34-20.
A 47-yard fumble return by Vinson Flowers less than a minute late put the game away. West added a 13-yard score in the game’s final minute.
Houston Academy scores came on a 21-yard pass from Sheldon Ott to Banks Nichols, a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ott to Brock Mitchell and a 6-yard run by Giovanni Divine.
Nichols had a 70-yard interception return negated by a penalty.
Geneva 40, Samson 28: Kahari McReynolds rushed for 153 yards on just nine carries with two touchdowns and added scores on a reception and an interception in Geneva's win.
McReynolds scored on runs of 99 and 40 yards and caught a 25-yard TD pass from Damion Kemmerlin. He also scored on a two-point conversion and had a 99-yard interception return for a TD.
Also for the Panthers (3-2), Dylan Creech rushed for 81 yards and added a 30-yard touchdown run plus Damion Kemmerlin threw a 25-yard TD to Justin Russ.
Defensively, Spencer Moorehead had nine tackles, including three for losses, and McReynolds had five tackles and two interceptions, including the return for touchdown.
For Samson (2-4), Trad Jenkins rushed for 111 yards and two TDs and Hayden McCoy had 80 yards rushing and a score. McCoy was also 7-of-13 passing for 111 yards and a TD of 47 yards to Aren Loyed. McCoy also threw a 2-point conversion to Noah Justice.
Trailing 7-0 in the opening quarter, the Panthers got on the scoreboard when McReynolds got an interception and ran it 99 yards for a touchdown.
Geneva took the lead when Kemmerlin connected with McReynolds on a 25-yard scoring strike to make it 12-7 with 9:46 to play in the first half. The try for 2 failed.
After a Geneva turnover, Samson regained the lead on a touchdown run by Jenkins, making it 13-12 with 3:58 to play before halftime.
The Panthers took the lead back on Creech’s TD run. McReynolds went in on a 2-point conversion to make it 20-13 with one minute left in the half.
Kemmerlin and Justin Russ connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass and Creech went in on the 2-point conversion to make it 28-13 with 7:45 to play in the third quarter.
Samson answered as McCoy scored on a 1-yard run to cut the Panthers’ lead to 28-20 with 1:55 left in the third quarter.
McReynolds scored his third touchdown of the night to push Geneva’s lead to 34-20 following a 2-point conversion with eight minutes to go in the game.
McReynolds put it away with a 99-yard run with 5:33 to play in the game. Samson added a late TD for the final score.
Andalusia 48, Opp 21: For Opp, Hal Smithhart threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 25 passing.
Lane Ballard caught four passes for 56 yards, Erik Matthews had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown and DaDa Stoudemire had three catches for 50 yards and a TD.
Defensively for Opp, Thomas Glisson had 10 tackles, Brady James and Cole Jennings each had seven tackles and James Cornelius and Robbie Gafford each had six tackles.
