STRAUGHN – Damion Kemmerlin connected with Kahari McReynolds on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds left in the game to give Geneva a 32-27 win over Straughn on Friday night in high school football action.
Geneva improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Class 3A, Region 2 play with the win, while Straughn dropped to 1-6 and 1-3.
McReynolds also had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Kemmerlin had a 68-yard touchdown run and was 6-of-10 passing for 140 yards.
Preston Garner had 67 yards rushing on two carries.
Defensively, Dylan Creech had 17 tackles, including two for loss. McReynolds followed with 10 tackles with two for loss.
Geneva led 26-14 at halftime.
Slocomb 42, Houston Academy 7: Jaylen Nobles rushed for 245 yards on 16 carries and had touchdown runs of 80 and 66 yards as the RedTops rolled to the victory.
Slocomb improved to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in Class 3A, Region 2 play, while HA fell to 1-5 and 0-4.
Braydon Whitaker ran for 90 yards on 11 carries and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Berry and a 41-yard TD pass to Nobles. Whitaker also scored on a 31-yard run.
Slocomb’s final score came on a 33-yard pass from Berry to Caulin Thomas.
Trey Baker led the team in tackles with 10. He also recorded a sack.
Houston Academy’s touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Landon Wheelless in the opening quarter.
Jake Ogletree ran for 65 yards on 15 tries for the Raiders and Sheldon Ott was 5-of-13 passing for 71 yards.
Opp 48, Wicksburg 0: Ashton Patel had two rushing touchdowns, Erik Matthews had two receiving TDs and Hal Smithart threw for three scores as the Bobcats routed the Panthers.
Opp improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in Class 3A, Region 2 play. Wicksburg dropped to 1-5 and 1-3.
Patel finished with 132 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Smithart was 14 of 24 passing for 216 yards. Six of those receptions went to Matthews, who had 126 yards receiving. DaDa Stoudemire added a 28-yard touchdown catch. Lane Ballard had four catches for 36 yards.
Defensively, Brady James had five tackles and returned an interception 60 yards for a TD. Thomas Glisson led the Bobcats with eight tackles. Jesse Coon and James Cornelius had four tackles each. Zac Ridgeway had a 40-yard interception return and Kevin Pareirra added a 21-yard interception return.
