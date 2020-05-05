With Northside Methodist Academy entering the Alabama High School Athletic Association this next academic year, Pastor Bill Reif, the head of school at NMA, wanted to hire head basketball coaches with two main qualities.
He feels the school found two coaches matching those qualities.
The school has hired former Ashford High School and Troy basketball standout Lonnie Cochran as the boys head basketball coach and former Abbeville Christian and current NMA coach Ray Stinson as the girls head basketball coach.
Cochran, who is also well known for his ties with the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes and helping Troy athletics as a “character coach” similar to a team Chaplin, replaces Richie Anderson, who resigned after the season. Stinson, a part of the NMA staff the last five years, takes the spot of Mike Burch, who was let go after this past season.
In addition, the school has moved Mike Mordecai into the athletic director’s role. Mordecai, a former major league baseball player with management role experience in the minor leagues, will continue to be the baseball coach. Stinson held the athletic director’s position last season.
Reif noted the Knights’ athletic program’s move from the AISA to the AHSAA played a role in the basketball hires. Northside Methodist is entering the AHSAA at the conclusion of this current school year.
“That is partly why we felt we needed guys with maturity and with experience, not just in coaching, but in leading kids because it will be an adjustment (this year),” Reif said.
“Both of those guys will bring us discipline. My biggest excitement about Lonnie Cochran is who he is. His heart is into mentoring young men and basketball is his tool to do that. I am as excited about Ray taking over the girls program. He has been a rock for a long time for our athletics and staff.”
Cochran is no stranger to basketball. A former standout at Ashford, he played for Don Maestri at Troy from 1983-86. He helped assist Providence Christian School boys basketball team for a couple of seasons under Charley Chase in the mid-2000s and was the JV head boys coach. He later helped Ron Watson at Houston Academy for a number of years up to two seasons ago.
“It is a great opportunity and it will be a challenge,” Cochran said of taking over at NMA. “There will be a transition from where they are to the new Alabama High School Athletic Association. It will be a challenge, but it is one I am looking forward to.”
Cochran said he has a vision for developing the Knights’ into a winning program, but said it won’t happen overnight. NMA enters the AHSAA after a 7-14 season.
“It will take a little time, but we have a process, we have a goal and a vision we want to go,” Cochran said. “We will all work hard to get there.
“Being where you have a winning attitude, not saying that it wasn’t there already but to where the players to expect to win. This is my philosophy — in this life, you get what you expect, not what you desire. A lot of people desire to be great, but do they really expect it? What I want to do is create a level of expectation.”
While a winning program is his goal, it’s not his main objective as coach.
“We want to win games, but we want better men,” Cochran said. “I want to win games, but I want to help with them making that transition from that campus (at NMA) to the community. I want them to be better men.”
Because of the current coronavirus, Cochran hasn’t met or communicated with any of the Knight players, so he doesn’t know what type of talent he has. He admitted it was frustrating not having a chance to meet the players, but feels in time, things will work out.
“Ideally, I would like to run, be up-tempo on offense with a good, strong defense that leads to offense,” Cochran said of his philosophy. “I like to play man-to-man defense. Again, a lot of this will be predicated by what we have.”
Cochran will not hold a role on the Northside Methodist teaching staff, but Reif believes he will be around a lot to help the student-athletes.
“Lonnie has made it clear he wants to impact young men so if he needs to be around more, he will try and work it out so he can have time with kids during the school day when it is necessary,” Reif said.
Cochran indicated he will still work with FCA, which he is calls “the greatest sports ministry in this world,” and with Troy athletes in his “character coach” role, but that the bulk of his time will be with the Northside Methodist student-athletes.
Stinson was a varsity assistant girls basketball coach his first four seasons at NMA before leading the junior varsity boys basketball team last season and helping with the junior varsity girls team. He is also a junior high science teacher at the school.
He had 11 seasons of head coaching experience with the Abbeville Christian girls basketball team from 2004-05 to 2014-15 and also helped with the Generals boys basketball program. Overall, he spent 33 years as a physical education teacher at ACA.
Stinson takes over a Northside Methodist girls program that finished 16-12 and reached the AISA Class AAA state semifinals last season.
“I am looking forward to it,” Stinson said. “It should be a challenge getting into this new league (AHSAA) we are in. That will be a big change for the coaches as well as the girls. We are looking forward to it.”
Stinson says he stresses defense mostly, a trait he feels NMA has to have in its venture into the AHSAA.
“We focus more on trying to hold the other team down,” Stinson said. “To me a better game is a low-scoring game as opposed to a high scoring one. We seem to have a better chance of winning them (low-scoring games).
“If the game is in the 40s, that usually is better, but if somebody is going to be in the 60s and 70s, those are games we typically haven’t done well.”
After losing three players off last year’s team — two seniors and a transfer — Stinson said the Knights appear likely be a mostly inexperienced team in a rebuilding mode. However because of the current coronavirus that has shut down schools and athletics, he wasn’t sure who will be part of the team, though he has some ideas of some players.
“It is kind of up in the air as to how many we will have come out,” Stinson said.
Mordecai takes over as the school athletic director. He joined the NMA program this past year after spending 10 years in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in various minor league roles from infield coordinator, minor league coordinator of instruction to minor league manager.
A member of the 1995 Atlanta Braves and 2003 Florida Marlins World Series championship teams, Mordecai said his main role as NMA athletic director is to build leaders and help other Knight coaches grow as individuals.
“First and foremost, I want to develop leaders,” Mordecai said Tuesday. “I want to develop leaders in the coaching staff and develop leaders within the student-athletes. With the Christian background we have and our beliefs here, there is a framework to do those kind of things. We will work in that framework and we will continue to try and grow.”
He said he believes that developing the student-athletes is the biggest key to success at the school.
“What will success look like? Does it end in state championships in every sport you play? No, I don’t believe so,” Mordecai said. “I think success boils down: Are you making people better?
“There is a lot of luck in winning a championship and you have to have your fair share (of those), but I believe the success of developing leaders — and that is on the and off the playing field — is more important than winning state championships. That part will come when it is time.”
