Passion. Wide Open.
To John Gilmore, Cottonwood’s football coach the last four years, those two descriptions describe the play of versatile Micah Lewis, especially in his role at wide receiver.
“He has great hands and he plays wide open,” Gilmore said. “He doesn’t take plays off. He has decent speed. Between he and two others on the team they were probably the fastest players on the team. The biggest thing is how he played the game with passion.”
Lewis will take those traits among other abilities to the collegiate level. The Cottonwood senior signed Wednesday to play for LaGrange College, a Division III school in LaGrange, Ga.
“Excited, real excited,” Lewis said of his reaction Wednesday to signing. “It is a pretty big step. It is a big ole dream come true. I have been wanting this for the longest time.”
At Cottonwood, the 6-foot, 160-pound Lewis played outside linebacker and wide receiver. He is expected to play wide receiver at LaGrange.
“Very hard worker,” Gilmore said. “He always did everything we asked him to do. He was a very multiple player – we could play him anywhere and he never complained. Probably pound-for-pound he was the hardest hitter on our team on defense.”
He finished second on the Bears in tackles this past season with 44, including 34 unassisted stops. He caused one fumble and had one quarterback sack.
Several colleges, mostly in the Midwest, liked him on the defensive of the ball, especially as a defensive back. LaGrange, though, liked him at wide receiver. While he enjoys both sides of the ball, Lewis said he just wanted to play wherever he could make the biggest impact.
In Cottonwood’s predominantlyrun-oriented attack, Lewis was a big-play receiver this past season, earning eight catches for 246 yards – an average of 30.9 yards per catch, best on the Bears’ squad. He had two touchdown receptions.
“The coaches liked my film and they liked the way I played on offense,” Lewis said of LaGrange coaches.
The Cottonwood senior said his speed, height, good hands and strong mental approach are keys for him being a successful wide receiver.
Because of the current coronavirus, Lewis has yet to visit the LaGrange campus in person, but has seen it through research on the website.
He has also gotten to know the Panther coaches through Zoom meetings and has been impressed with the coaching staff.
“I have had Zoom meetings to go over plays and what we will be doing this season,” Lewis said. “They are great coaches. They explain the plays real well.”
Lewis also played some basketball and baseball at Cottonwood, but enjoys football more.
“It has always been my favorite sport since I was young,” Lewis.
Now, he will get to continue playing that sport on the college level.
“It is a pretty good opportunity,” Lewis said. “It will be a good opportunity and a good experience to play at LaGrange.”
