In search of a quarterback, Carroll coach Roger McDonald has turned to a receiver.
“ The biggest move we made in the spring was moving Brandon Robinson from wide receiver to quarterback,” McDonald said. “He had a good spring. He went from about 156 to about 192 in about five months. He’s got a lot of speed; he’s strong and gives us a good athlete at quarterback that can do some different things. We felt like that was really going to help us.”
Trey Buchanan, who has since graduated, had been a steady quarterback the last few years in leading the ground-oriented attack of the Eagles.
With Robinson, a junior, now leading the way, McDonald believes the offense has a chance to be more versatile.
“ Trey could run the offense and do the things we asked him to do,” McDonald said. “With Brandon, you’re talking about a college-potential-type athlete at quarterback and it gives us an opportunity to do some more things with him.”
Like has been the case in recent years, Carroll appears to be strong again at the running back slot.
“ We’ve got several backs – Austin Mitchell, D.Q. Fryer, Deangelo Fryer, Nate Ward – all to kind of work in,” McDonald said. “We’ve always got some good backs. Jason Reese returns at split end for us and he does a good job blocking downfield. We’ve just got to keep working at the things we do.”
Senior Bruce Touchstone and junior Isaiha Baxter are returning starters who anchor a strong offensive front.
“ We feel like we can run behind them and do some stuff behind them,” McDonald said. “Riley Jordan will be a sophomore and he started several games for us last year due to injuries. We’ll be young on the offensive line, but they had a good offseason.”
Defensively, Ward is a three-year starter and leader at linebacker for the Eagles. Kai Maddox and Robinson are talented returners at defensive back. D.Q. Fryer returns across the front and Deangelo Fryer returns at linebacker.
“ We feel pretty good,” McDonald said of the defensive side. “We’ve got some kids back that have played. Last year, we had to replace eight starters and we weren’t as good on defense as we had been in the past. This year we have a lot of guys back and a lot of speed on defense.”
McDonald expects some young players will step up and play in some key roles as well.
“ We feel like we have some young kids – three or four ninth graders that don’t look like ninth graders,” McDonald said. “They’re going to battle for a starting job on defense and they’re not typical ninth graders. The big thing is we feel like we’re more athletic again on defense, and that’s what we weren’t last year.”
The kicking situation is a question mark going into the season.
“ We’ve got to replace John Goolsby at punter,” McDonald said. “He was a three-year starter and all-state one year. We have four soccer players – our special teams coach (Zach Pierce) is also the soccer coach now – he’s handling special teams. He has four soccer guys out there trying to replace Charles Irving (graduated placekicker) and John Goolsby. But I feel real good about the kids who are competing there now.”
As always, McDonald places a lot of emphasis on work in the weight room. He’s been pleased with the offseason work.
“ We’ve had a great summer,” McDonald began. “The kids have worked hard. We don’t do the 7-on-7s like everybody else. When you play zone 90 percent of the time on defense and you run the ball and play-action is your passing game, it doesn’t really benefit us (to play 7-on-7 games).
“ My thing is, if we go and ask our kids to compete in a 7-on-7 and it’s not advantageous to us and it puts us in a situation where it’s hard to win based on what we do – I think losing is losing. I never want my kids to get to where losing is OK.
“ We want to lift and we want to run. When we show up, they’re (other schools) the enemy on Friday night.”
Carroll opens the season at home on Aug. 23 against Booker T. Washington.
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Roger McDonald (6th year at Carroll, 37-27; 16th year overall as a head coach, 98-65)
>> 2018 record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 in Class 5A, Region 2
>> 2018 results: at B.T. Washington (W, 33-6); at Russell County (W, 26-7); Tallassee # (L, 21-24); at Valley # (W, 21-17); Rehobeth # (W, 33-21); at Charles Henderson # (L, 7-17); Beauregard # (L, 13-28); at Greenville # (L, 13-36); Dothan (L, 14-34)
>> Points scored/per game: 181/18.1
>> Points allowed/per game: 190/19.0
>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Brandon Robinson (Jr., 5-9, 195); FB Nate Ward (Sr., 5-10, 185); TB DQ Fryer (Sr., 6-0, 222); TB Austin Mitchell (So., 5-10, 160); WR Jason Reese (Sr., 5-10, 150); OL Bruce Touchstone (Sr., 6-0, 250); OL Isaiha Baxter (Jr., 5-10, 242);
>> Returning defensive starters (5): DL DQ Fryer (Sr., 6-0, 222); LB Nate Ward (Sr., 5-10, 185); LB Deangelo Fryer (Sr., 6-1, 165); DB Brandon Robinson (Jr., 5-9, 185); DB Kai Maddox (Sr. 5-9, 165).
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 Booker T. Washington
Aug. 30 Russell County
Sept. 6 Off
Sept. 13 at Tallassee #
Sept. 20 Valley #
Sept. 27 Off
Oct. 4 at Rehobeth #
Oct. 11 Charles Henderson #
Oct. 18 at Beauregard #
Oct. 25 Greenville #
Nov. 1 at Ashford
# Denotes region games
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.