The growing pains that Charles Henderson experienced throughout a disappointing 3-7 campaign last year have gone away, replaced by the optimism of a new season with a ton of familiar faces back.
The Trojans return eight starters on offense and nine on defense. While the team almost always has talented and potent skill players – and this one certainly does – sixth-year head coach Brad McCoy happily points out that the returnees include three offensive and three defensive linemen.
“ Those linemen are great to have back,” McCoy said.
Pooka Jones (6-2, 185), a senior, returns at quarterback after becoming the starter late last season.
“ We had a quarterback problem we didn’t figure out and I didn’t do a very good job of managing,” McCoy said of last year’s team. “If I had to do it over again, he would have been the guy from the very beginning.
“ Pooka went 7-1 as a quarterback in the eighth grade, but didn’t play football the next two years. He approached me about coming out for spring at the end of his sophomore year. He’s been a pleasure to coach and we look forward to this season.”
Jones was 17-for-23 passing for 232 yards in three quarters in the Trojans’ spring game against Callaway (Ga.).
“ He showed me the game has slowed down for him,” McCoy said. “His strength is throwing the football and his decision-making. He’s not your prototypical runner. He’s more of a drop-back guy that can run. He’s very football savvy. He’s instinctive and he picks up instruction from me very fast.”
In addition to Jones, Charles Henderson has three other senior skill players who likely will play beyond high school. Tyrelle Jones (6-1, 185) is an outstanding safety, Sean McKinney (6-1, 185) is a wide receiver and Jonathon Carter (5-11, 185) is a running back.
“ Sean has a great skill set – great leaper, great hands, great running ability,” McCoy said. “He’s a freakishly talented athlete.”
McKinney may be Jones’ top target, but won’t be his only one. Two juniors, Elijah Caldwell (5-7, 165) and Javen Hill (6-3, 175), started last season and Jay Taylor (6-3, 180), another junior, didn’t start but was in the rotation and played a lot.
McCoy said Hill has shown great improvement throughout the offseason and has emerged as a playmaker.
The running back Carter started last season in the backfield for the first time. He moved from defense. McCoy said Carter reminded him of a former McCoy running back, Brandon Burks, the former Daleville standout.
“ He’s a big, bow-legged guy,” the coach said. “He’s super coachable. I thought he had a breakout game in our overtime win against Tallassee last year.”
Sam Knox (5-10, 265), the only senior, is one of the three returning up front. McCoy called him the most consistent of the bunch. The other returning starters are Zavion Caffie (6-0, 240) and Ryan Barnes (6-5, 340), both juniors.
"Ryan’s probably the bell cow of that group and Zavion’s probably the hardest worker and the best leader,” McCoy said.
The newcomers will be junior Allen Brooks (6-1, 285) and Jamarion Fuller (6-0, 275), who played some as a freshman last season.
The defense is even more experienced with nine starters returning. Tyrelle Jones is the anchor at safety.
“ A lot like Pooka, Tyrelle came back to football after not playing his freshman year,” McCoy said. “He’s developed into probably our best football player. I may double him some on offense. He’s a college type, good size, good speed, good awareness, big hitter.”
Charles Henderson’s defensive surrendered a school-record 326 points last season. McCoy said having the defensive front return should fix some of those issues.
Derrius Northcutt (6-0, 235), Caleb Guice (6-0, 285) and Jalon Woods (6-2, 260) were all starters and Brandan London (6-2, 275) played a lot. They are all juniors.
“ Collectively, these are the four best defensive linemen I’ve ever been around in one group,” McCoy said. “Caleb Guice squatted 520 last week. He’s a load.
“ The whole deal is the line of scrimmage. I just feel better than I’ve ever felt. Finally, this group that’s going to be juniors, they were 15-1 in middle school. Those guys have been in the program.”
The Trojans do have to replace two playmaking linebackers, JaVontrez Allen and Jackson Koenning.
Three starting linebackers are back, including J.B. Sanders (6-0, 185), and outside linebacker who had an interception in the spring game. Seniors E’Keystan Hill (6-0, 180) and Zeke Caldwell (5-10, 185) also are returning starters at linebacker.
The secondary is loaded with experience. Both cornerbacks – seniors Malcolm Hall and Jaden Scott – are back. Tyrelle Jones, of course, will line up at safety.
There is competition in the kicking game. Bradley Caldwell had the edge at punter. Landen Holley, a sophomore who had to sit out a transfer from Pike Road last year, is among those battling for the placekicking and kickoff duties.
“ He’s come light years in the three months (since the spring),” McCoy said. “We have to be better in the kicking game.”
The schedule is a challenge. After the annual preseason game against Pike County on Aug. 23, the Trojans open at home against Enterprise. The other non-conference games are at Oxford and against Baldwin County.
McCoy sounded upbeat with his team’s work habits.
“ We’ve stressed the importance of every day, everything matters,” the coach said. “This group has taken that in. They’ve not bucked anything we’ve tried to explain to them that had to be done to get over the hump. It has shown from January until now.
“ Now, we’ve got to put it into motion. We’ve got to stay healthy and go to work and know that every Friday night is going to be a battle.”
TROJANS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Brad McCoy (6th year at Charles Henderson, 29-26, and 11th year as a head coach, 63-45)
>> 2018 record: 3-7 overall, 3-3 in Class 5A, Region 2, first round of Class 5A state playoffs
>> 2018 results: at Enterprise (L, 28-35); at Rehobeth # (W, 34-20); Oxford (L, 0-62); Beauregard # (L, 26-42); at Greenville # (L, 17-42); Carroll # (W, 17-7); at Tallassee # (W, 34-28, OT); Valley # (L, 20-26); Baldwin County (L, 22-28). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Ramsay (L, 7-36)
>> Points scored/per game: 205/20.5
>> Points allowed/per game: 326/32.6
>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Pooka Jones (Sr., 6-2, 185); RB Jonathon Carter (Sr., 5-11, 185); WR Javen Hill (Jr., 6-3, 175); WR Elijah Caldwell (Jr., 5-7, 165); WR Sean McKinney (Sr., 6-1, 185); OL Zavion Caffie (Jr., 6-0, 240); OL Sam Knox (Sr., 5-10, 265); OL Ryan Barnes (Jr., 6-5, 340)
>> Returning defensive starters (9): DL Derrius Northcutt (Jr., 6-0, 325); DL Caleb Guice (Jr., 6-0, 285); DL Jalon Woods (Jr., 6-2, 260); LB Zeke Caldwell (Sr., 5-10, 185); LB E’Keystean Hill (Sr., 6-0, 180); LB J.B. Sanders (Jr., 6-0, 185); DB Malcolm Hall (Sr., 6-0, 165); DB Tyrelle Jones (Sr., 6-1, 185); DB Jaden Scott (Sr., 5-10, 160)
2019 Schedule
Aug. 30 Enterprise
Sept. 6 Rehobeth #
Sept. 13 at Oxford
Sept. 20 at Beauregard #
Sept. 27 Off
Oct. 4 Greenville #
Oct. 11 \at Carroll #
Oct. 18 Tallassee #
Oct. 25 at Valley #
Nov. 1 at Baldwin County
# Denotes region games
