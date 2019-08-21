A new coaching era and a new but old offense will highlight Enterprise’s 2019 season.
Enterprise opens the season Friday when North Miami Beach, Fla., comes to Wildcat Stadium.
The game is the debut of coach Rick Darlington, who was hired in the offseason after winning three state championships at Apopka, Fla. Darlington enters his 24th year as a head coach, which also includes a two-year stop at legendary Valdosta, Ga., and has a 214-73 career record.
He is charged with rebuilding the Wildcats, who have suffered through two straight 2-8 seasons.
Darlington brings with him the single wing offense, a deceptive scheme from the early 1900s generally believed to be created by Pop Warner.
The run-oriented offense traditionally features four backs, including a tailback, a fullback, a quarterback (blocking back) and a wingback, with linemen in an unbalanced set – two on one side and four of the other side of the center.
“They were pretty much a spread, air-raid type team here and we are definitely not going to be that,” Darlington said in late July during a Coaches Media Day event. “It doesn’t seem like we have the pieces for that. We don’t have a bunch of receiving types. We have a lot more running back types. I think it is a good fit with the linemen we have, too.”
While at Apopka, Darlington had three running backs rush for more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons and his 2013 team earned more than 6,000 yards rushing and 51 points a game.
Darlington’s son, Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior, is the quarterback/fullback in the scheme.
“He not only knows our system inside and out, he knows what I want as a leader and as a team captain,” Darlington said.
Another key player in the scheme is senior Josh McCray, who moves into the backfield after playing mostly in the slot and earning second-team all-state in Class 7A as an athlete last year. He is getting looks from a lot of colleges and has been offered by several SEC schools.
“He is a big guy, probably about 6-1, 220,” Darlington said. “He will be a good power runner. He has his speed, too, but he is definitely not a finesse guy. He is good at catching the ball, so if we do throw the ball he is probably the guy that will catch it. His main role in our offense will be to run between the tackles.”
Others expected to see carries are Mykel Johnson (5-8, 170), a highly regarded freshman, and Jalen Cunningham (Jr., 5-8, 160). Quentin Hayes (So., 6-0, 165) is the back-up quarterback and will also see time in the backfield.
Cole Killingsworth (Jr., 5-10, 215) will start at the hammer back spot, similar to an H-back in other systems. Larry Magwood (Sr., 5-11, 260) will also see time there.
The slot receiver is Terrell Hudson (Sr., 6-2, 175), with Hayes also in the rotation.
On the offensive line, Jayden Brooks (Sr., 6-2, 250) is starting at one of the guard spots and Hudson Warren (Sr., 6-1, 240) is at the other guard position. At one tackle spot is Michael Cox (Sr., 6-4, 345) and Fernando Diaz (Sr., 6-3, 260), a 2018 second-team all-state selection, is at the other tackle. Nick Cox (So., 6-5, 275) will also play tackle.
The tight end spot has Robert Ellis (Sr., 6-0, 210) as the starter with Cooper Charlton (Sr., 6-0, 205) backing up.
“The goal is to run the ball,” Darlington said of the offense. “We have some good backs, but we have to block for them.”
Defensively, the Wildcats feature a three-man front with Anthony Calloway Jr. (Sr., 6-0, 250), D .J. Turner (Sr., 6-3, 280), Shaheem Gray (Sr., 6-0, 245) and Magwood rotating there.
The outside linebackers are L.Z. Leonard (Jr., 5-7, 170) and Robert Ellis (Sr., 210) and the inside linebackers are K.D. McCray (Sr., 6-0, 205) and Justin Winters (Jr., 6-2, 200).
Tanner Rogers (Jr., 5-11. 160) was expected to be among those at outside linebacker, but recently broke his leg and was lost for the season.
The secondary features Romaine McFarland (Sr., 6-1, 175) and Jaylon Webster (Jr., 6-1, 170) at the corners and Jackson Darlington and Josh McCray as safeties.
“It (a strength) needs to be the defensive line, but right now, they are not as consistent as they need to be,” Darlington said on Saturday. “On both sides of the ball, we have to get more consistent line play.”
The kicking game features Hunter Perry (Sr., 5-8, 151) as the kicker and punter with Jackson Darlington holding for the PATs and field goals. Charlton, who returned to practice two weeks ago after a leg injury in the spring, is the long snapper.
“He is a really good deep snapper,” Darlington said. “He has college scholarship offers to be a snapper. That is pretty impressive. He is a tough, feisty kid. The problem is he has been out since May 24, so he is very out of shape. We have to get him back to playing shape.”
ENTERPRISE WILDCATS
>> Head coach: Rick Darlington (1st year at Enterprise; 24th year as a head coach, 214-73)
>> 2018 record: 2-8 overall, 0-6 Class 7A, Region 2
>> 2018 results: at Dothan (W, 44-21); Charles Henderson (W, 35-28); Auburn # (L, 0-35); Smiths Station # (L, 16-22); at Prattville # (L, 28-46); at Northview (L, 14-35); at Central-Phenix City # (L, 0-48); at Jeff Davis (L, 31-34); Theodore (L, 16-28)
>> Points scored/per game: 212/21.2
>> Points allowed/per game: 332/33.2
>> Returning offensive starters (N/A): Not available
>> Returning defensive starters (N/A): Not available
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 N. Miami Beach (Fla.)
Aug. 30 at Charles Henderson
Sept. 6 at Auburn #
Sept. 13 at Smiths Station #
Sept. 20 Prattville #
Sept. 27 Dothan
Oct. 4 Central-Phenix City #
Oct. 11 off
Oct. 18 at R.E. Lee #
Oct. 25 Jeff Davis #
Nov. 1 at Theodore
# Denotes region games
