Eufaula’s maiden voyage into Class 6A was a learning experience a year ago.
After years of being in Class 5A, the Tigers moved up following an unintentional inclusion of digital students in the school’s enrollment that pushed them into the 6A ranks – and they had to do it during the first year of a coaching regime.
Despite that, Eufaula still maintained its impressive streak of consecutive state playoff appearances, pushing it to 21 straight years, but the ride to the postseason had its share of bumps in navigating the higher classification and a new coaching staff. Playing in 6A, Region 2 resulted in a un-Tiger - like 5-6 record – only the second non .500 or above season since 1997.
“It was better than I what I expected,” Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby said of the 6A competition during his first season as Tigers’ leader.
After going through 6A, Region 2 for a year and playing in his system for a season, Rigby feels the Tigers are better able to handle things in 2019.
“Being there a year with them now and getting to know the lay of the land and seeing who we are playing to where we can make our adjustments – adjusting to the coaching style and what we need to do to be successful in 6A – was big and beneficial,” Rigby said. “Making the playoffs when nobody thought we could was big. Our bar is set higher now. We know what we have to do to get there.
“We are so much better than we were last year, but everyone we play is going to be better than they were last year,” Rigby said. “We are so much faster and stronger. We are not really much bigger.”
A strong offensive line, tons of experience on defense and more speed could be keys for the Tigers this season.
The O-line returns college prospects Cade Gothard and Dallas Ingram, both seniors. Gothard is 6-foot-1, 275 and Ingram is 6-1, 300. Gothard, a first-team all-state selection last year, committed this past week to Navy, while Ingram has 12-13 offers from “Division-I to Division-II” schools said Rigby.
“Having them back is big,” Rigby said. “They are both going to be three-year starters. As an offensive lineman when you become a senior that is worth the weight in gold. They have been in a lot of battles. They have been in the playoffs both years in their sophomore and junior years.
“There is nothing that takes the place of experience as an offensive lineman because in high school football if you have a great offensive line you will be a really good football team. Anchoring with those two guys really makes us better.”
The defense, meanwhile, is stocked with experience. Seven seniors return as starters and three other returning starters are juniors.
“We have a lot of experience over there,” Rigby said. “We are not real big. We are light, so we will have to be stingy, slant, move and fly around to the ball. We are going to have to make up for it (lack of size) with heart and guts.”
Three seniors return to anchor the defensive line – Austin Kelley (6-2, 235), Al Mitchell (6-1, 205) and Dontrell Henry (6-3, 195). Curion Anderson (6-1, 240), another senior, appears set to join them.
The linebacker area is made up of three returning senior starters behind potential college prospect Brooks Weeks (6-1, 200) along with Tyquan Laster (5-9, 185) and Brennen Ford (6-0, 190).
The secondary returns starters in juniors Xavier Peterson (5-9, 190), Quay Lynn (5-10, 175) and Zayden Thomas (5-9, 170). Robinson (5-9, 170), a senior, is moving into the mix after starting at wide receiver last year.
Then there is speed.
“At the end of last football season, we timed our kids and we had seven kids that could run a 4.99 or faster in our football program,” Rigby said. “Now, we have 40 that can do it.”
Among the fastest players, said Rigby, are slot receiver Jay Juan Townsend, who was clocked three weeks ago by South Alabama coaches at 4.31 and 4.33, along with wide receiver Rah Rah (Rodarius) Thomas, who has been clocked at 4.5 by multiple colleges. Devin Fuller, another receiver, has been timed in the 4.5 range and Tennille in the lower 4.6 area.
The Eufaula offense returns five starters, including Gothard and Ingram up front. Junior Hess Horne (6-0, 170) is back at the controls at quarterback. Tennille (Sr., 5-7, 190) returns as a starter at running back and Trez Blackshire (Sr., 6-3, 185) is back at wide receiver.
A pair of seniors – Russ Clark (5-9, 215) and Tyshawn Hicks (5-10, 270) – and junior Kenny McCray (5-10, 250) are expected to join the starting rotation on the line.
The three speedy juniors – Townsend (5-10, 170), Thomas (6-3, 170) and Fuller (5-10, 185) – are in the wide receiver mix.
Joining Tennille in the backfield for carries will likely be sophomores Jalen Paige (5-8, 185) and Jamarian Lewis (6-0, 160). Rigby said the three provide different dynamics with Tennille a scat back type, Paige a power runner and Lewis a combination of size, speed and strength.
“Offensively, we have our trigger-puller back who will be a junior, Hess Horne, who can spin it. He is legit,” Rigby said. “We have upgraded our receiver core with speed and some guys out from basketball. We have our OL anchored again by Dallas Ingram and Cade Gothard, who are both three-year starters. We filled with some younger guys in between, but across the horn at every position, we are better on offense than we were last year.”
Senior Davis Wingate (5-9, 165) is back to provide the kicking and punting. Nathan Hudson (5-10, 160) is expected to handle long snapping duties and Horne the holding for the point after kicks and field goals.
TIGERS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Ed Rigby (2nd year at Eufaula, 5-6; 19th year as a head coach, 123-85)
>> 2018 record: 5-6 overall, 3-3 in Class 6A, Region 2
>> 2018 results: Early County (L, 3-28); at Beauregard (W, 42-26); Northview # (W, 28-7); at Sidney Lanier # (L, 20-22); Alma Bryant (W, 29-7); at Park Crossing # (L, 18-36); at Russell County # (W, 52-31); Carver (Montgomery) # (L, 6-26); Dothan # (W, 29-7); Smiths Station (L, 34-35); STATE PLAYOFFS: at Hueytown (L, 17-38)
>> Points scored/per game: 278/25.3
>> Points allowed/per game: 263/23.9
>> Returning offensive starters (5): QB Hess Horne (Jr., 6-0, 170); RB Zy Tennille (Sr., 5-7, 190); WR Trez Blackshire (Sr., 6-3, 185); OL Cade Gothard (Sr., 6-1, 275); OL Dallas Ingram (Sr., 6-1, 300).
>> Returning defensive starters (9): DT Austin Kelley (Sr., 6-2, 250); DE Al Mitchell (Sr., 6-1, 205); DE Dontrell Henry (Sr., 6-3, 195); LB Brooks Weeks (Sr., 6-1, 200); LB Tyquan Laster (Sr., 5-9, 185); LB Brennen Ford (Sr., 6-0, 190); DB Xavier Peterson (Jr., 5-9, 190); DB Quay Lynn (Jr., 5-10, 175); DB Zadan Thomas (Jr., 5-9, 170)
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 Wakulla (Fla.)
Aug. 30 Beauregard
Sept. 6 at Dothan #
Sept. 13 Sidney Lanier #
Sept. 20 at Early County (Ga.)
Sept. 27 at Alma Bryant
Oct. 4 Park Crossing #
Oct. 11 Russell County #
Oct. 18 at Carver #
Oct. 25 Off
Nov. 1 at Smiths Station
# Denotes region games
