By most people’s standards, the Houston Academy Raiders overachieved last year in Jamie Riggs’ first season with a surprising 7-4 record and a first-round state playoff appearance following a winless 2017 season.
Though a foundation was built last year, Riggs feels the Raiders are still in the growing stages of his plan to get the program to a championship level.
“We are in the second year of a five-year plan,” Riggs said. “Over the course of the next couple of years, if we can win more games than we lose, I think we will have done a tremendous job.
“First of all, several of our opponents will be better this year. They were real young last year. We are still short on numbers and skill, so it makes it difficult. If we get a rash of injuries, we go from kind of being competitive to not being competitive. We need to be lucky.
“We need to make some plays. We need to grow up at quarterback. We have four quarterbacks in our program and all four are sophomores down. We are still growing. It will take us some time to get there.”
While there is a fair amount of seniors (16) this year, the numbers go lower in the junior (8) class, another issue why Riggs feels the Raiders still have a ways to go in their building process.
“That is a pretty good class,” Riggs said of the seniors. “Our problem is they are about half of our team. It is important this year that we coach everybody and coach next year’s team this year because we will obviously be a young football team next year.”
While the good news is that the re are 16 seniors, the bad news is four or five of them didn’t play football last year, meaning the overall experience level isn’t as high. On the positive side, almost all of them competed in other sports, like wrestling and baseball, providing potential athleticism.
The Raiders’ 7-4 season last year was highlighted by three close wins, including a 27-24 win over Slocomb on a last-play field goal by Henry Beckett, who is now at Miami of Ohio. The four losses, all to state playoff teams, were by a combined 140 points.
“The job for our guys this year is to get to the point where we can be competitive every Friday night,” Riggs said. “Basically the four games we lost, we were out of it by the middle of the third quarter. We have to get games to the fourth quarter. That is part of our deal this year – how many games can we get to the fourth quarter? Every game we got to the fourth quarter last year we won.”
The success of this year’s team will likely rely on the offensive and defensive line, two areas of experience for the Raiders.
The offensive line returns all five starters, including four seniors in center Joel Beauchamp (5-10, 190), guards Alex Applefield (5-9, 200) and Jacob Beaver (6-1, 200) and tackle Garrett Dovre (6-0, 290). Junior Thomas Morris, (5-9, 240) is the other returning starter.
Chadwick Armstrong, a senior with experience, is another piece of the puzzle up front along with sophomore Cade Whigham, who can play multiple line positions, and Tyler Lingo, one of HA’s biggest players at 6-foot, 275.
“We have got more experience there than any place else,” Riggs said. “We will look to those guys. Joel Beauchamp will basically be starting his third year at center. Jacob Beaver, Alex Applefield, Chadwick Armstrong and Garrett Dovre all are seniors who have had significant playing time. Thomas Morris, who is a junior, started as a freshman. This will be their third year playing up there. We look for them to lead us.”
Many of those players will also play on the defensive line with exception of Beaver, who is moving from the line to linebacker.
Offensively the group will block for a mostly young and inexperienced offensive backfield.
Sheldon Ott, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore, is set to take over at quarterback after a back-up role last year.
“First of all, he is learning the position,” Riggs said of Ott. “He is just a sophomore, but we think he has some potential. He is making progress and has throughout the summer. More than anything else, he just needs to play (a game).”
Senior Jake Ogletree (5-9, 160) returns as a starter at running back, but even he has limited experience. He had a breakout game with five touchdowns in last year’s season opener against McKenzie, but suffered a high ankle sprain and missed half of the season.
The rest of the backfield has little experience. Seniors Landon Wheelless and Peyton Sanders plus juniors Giovanni Divine, Austin Carpenter and Michael Flanagan are expected to see time there. Sanders, a member of the wrestling team, is out for the first time, and Divine is back after being in Miami last year.
“We will kind of be running back by committee,” Riggs said. “We have got four or five guys that we will use back there. I would say everybody is pretty much even right now. Our biggest issue there is we don’t have great speed. All those guys play on both sides of the ball, so we have to go by committee on that without wearing anybody out.”
The wide receiver area features senior Banks Nichols and junior Cooper Andrews , who both saw some playing time last year. Senior Brock Mitchell, who played mostly defense last season, along with sophomore Feb Aba and senior Drew Marshall are others being counted on at wide receiver. Aba is also HA’s back-up QB.
Riggs said the defense, especially the line, needs to improve. A year ago, he felt several teams manhandle d the Raiders up front.
“We are trying to work hard now on getting off blocks, running to the ball, some of the basics of defense,” Riggs said. “At times last year, we had difficulties defending the power run teams. We have to make improvement there.”
Applefield and Morris are both returning D-line starters. Armstrong, Beauchamp, Whigham, Lingo and Dovre along with Flanagan and Michael Evans are others who will play on the line. Behind the experienced defensive line are a handful of players at linebacker. Don Williams, a baseball standout who came out this year for football, along with Wheelless, Andrews, senior Davis Mims and sophomore Colton Ash are players competing for playing time.
“The linebackers will be by committee,” Riggs said. “Nobody has stepped up . We are going into the year planning to play a lot of them.”
Mitchell (5-8, 140) returns at defensive back as does Olgetree, who started the first few games before getting hurt. Nichols also has some experience. Marshall, Carpenter and Max Burgreen are others in the secondary. Burgreen, a baseball player, is out after not playing last year.
The Raiders have a huge hole to fill at kicker after Beckett. Riggs said junior Judson Lisenby is handling the kicking and punting for HA.
“There are very few Henry Becketts,” Riggs said. “Our kicker will be Judson Lisenby. We want him to be Judson Lisenby. That will be good enough for us.”
Applefield is the long snapper for a third consecutive year and is an “outstanding” one, said Riggs. Mitchell is the holder for point after kicks and field goals.
RAIDERS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Jamie Riggs (2nd year at Houston Academy, 7-4; 32nd year as a head coach, 312-85)
>> 2018 record: 7-4 overall, 4-3 in Class 3A, Region 2, first round of Class 3A state playoffs
>> 2018 results: McKenzie (W, 48-12); Pike County # (L, 7-39); at Opp # (W, 52-0); at Straughn # (W, 31-7); at Florala (W, 42-39); Slocomb # (W, 27-24); Geneva # (W, 37-28); at Wicksburg # (L, 3-39); Providence Christian # (L, 0-35); at G.W. Long (W, 27-14). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Winfield (L, 3-40)
>> Points scored/per game: 277/25.2
>> Points allowed/per game: 277/25.2
>> Returning offensive starters (6): RB Jake Ogletree (Sr., 5-9, 160); C Joel Beauchamp (Sr., 5-10, 190); OG Alex Applefield (Sr., 5-9, 200); OT Garrett Dovre (Sr., 6-0, 290); OT Thomas Morris (Jr., 5-9, 240); OG Jacob Beaver (Sr., 6-1, 200).
>> Returning defensive starters (3): DL Alex Applefield (Sr., 5-9, 200); DL Thomas Morris (Sr., 5-9, 240); DB Brock Mitchell (Sr., 5-8, 140).
2019 Schedule
Aug. 30 at McKenzie
Sept. 6 at Pike County #
Sept. 13 Opp #
Sept. 20 Straughn #
Sept. 27 Florala
Oct. 4 at Slocomb #
Oct. 11 at Geneva #
Oct. 18 Wicksburg #
Oct. 25 at Providence Christian #
Nov. 1 G.W. Long
# Denotes region contest
