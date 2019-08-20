The 2018 football season was special for the Providence Christian Eagles.
It finished with a school - record 12 wins against only two losses and an appearance in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Only a tough 34-33 semifinal loss to Flomaton prevented a trip to the state championship game.
While being so close to reaching the final game is motivation for this year, the Eagles are more focused on the future rather than the past, though experience from last year remains valuable.
“Right now, we have gotten past that,” Providence Christian head coach Kenny Keith said. “We are focused on this year. Now, obviously you use that as motivation and they (the kids) do too, but we don’t talk about it a lot now. This is a new team, a different team.
“ Obviously, the experience the seniors and others had last year you can’t replace that. It is a good thing. They have been there and know that.”
Though it lost a talented and experienced 20-senior class from last year, the Eagles will take flight this year with plenty of experience back. Six starters return on both offense and defense, including four on both sides who will become three-year starters, giving PCS nearly 250 overall starts of experience returning. There are also 14 seniors are on roster this year.
“Anytime you have 20 seniors (on the 3A level), that is huge and 20 guys like that too,” Keith said. “They were not only great athletes, but great kids. I am very close to them personally. I have 14 seniors this year. A lot of them played last year.”
Headlining the roll call of seniors is all-state running back Wise Gordon, who a year ago obliterated the school record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a season with 2,008 yards and 32 TDs. He also caught six passes for 139 yards and three scores.
The 5-foot-10, 190 senior, who started his freshman year before missing his sophomore season with a knee injury, enters this year tied for the school’s career rushing TD mark with 35 (with Banks Smith) and is just 1,310 yards from becoming the school’s first 4,000 career rusher.
“He is a kid that loves to play football,” Keith said. “He means a lot to our football program not because he is good football player, but because he is a good leader. The other kids look up to him. He is a leader in the weight room – he’s probably the strongest kid we have got – but at the same time he is very humble and he is not selfish. He just wants to play and help the team win.”
Gordon, who has often been described as a smaller Christian McCaffrey, is getting interest from smaller colleges like North Alabama, Troy, Faulkner and Stetson. Only a lack of height and major speed (though he runs 4.6) is keeping him from bigger school offers. He squats 500 pounds and bench presses 300.
“He just has natural gifts,” Keith said. “He has great vision, great body lean, a jump cut and he can see things (holes) and hit it. He has power and he can make you miss. Whoever gets him (in college) is getting a gem.”
The Eagles also return a veteran at quarterback in Collins McClintock, another three-year starter. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior accounted for nearly 1,500 total yards and 18 touchdowns last year. He threw for 671 yards off 38-of-73 passes with 12 TDs and only five interceptions and ran for 819 yards, second best to Gordon, on 134 carries and six TDs.
“They are great players, but more than that, they are great leaders on our team, on and off the field,” Keith said of McClintock and Gordon. “Collins is our coach on the field. Wise is a very selfish guy. You can’t ask for anything more from those two guys.”
McClintock is a “full go,” said Keith, after surgery in the spring for a partial torn labrum.
In addition to Gordon, Grayson Stewart, the state MVP of the Eagles’ state championship baseball team in the spring, is back in the backfield. Stewart (Sr., 6-0, 195) returns as the starting fullback.
The Eagles’ double wing offense also returns several other backs that got plenty of playing experience last year in seniors Hayes Lewis and Michael Sullivan plus juniors Grant Weatherford and Gus Goldsborough. Sullivan lines up at fullback, while the others line up at tailback or wing spots. Tullis Nelson, a senior, is also expected to play a role at fullback.
Goldsborough and Weatherford combined for 101 carries and nearly 552 yards and seven scores last season. Goldsborough earned 343 yards on 58 carries and five TDs and Weatherford 209 yards and two TDs on 43 carries.
“We have some depth there,” Keith said of the running backs.
PCS has to fill some voids on the offensive line, especially after the graduation of all-state players Hayden Parker and Brayden Banner. However, three-year starters Colby Pilcher (Sr., 5-10, 240) and Jackson Colley (Sr., 6-3, 180) return at tackle and tight end, respectively. Holland Harris (Jr., 6-3, 245) returns as a starter for his second year.
Junior Matthew Morris is the center, while senior Grant Youngblood and junior Ian Smith round out the interior of the offensive line, which traditionally has been strength at PCS under Keith.
The other tight end position opposite Colley features a battle between senior Cole Smith and junior Reed Linder. Cole Smith, a baseball standout, is out for football for the first time, while Linder has played a couple of years.
Weatherford, Lewis and junior Abe Chancellor are the wide receiver threats when the Eagles do elect to pass.
A year ago, the Providence defense was one of the stingiest in Class 3A, allowing just 10.6 points a game, including three shutouts.
Three starters return at linebacker. Sullivan, last year’s second leading tackler, returns for his third year as a starter and Stewart and Colley for a second year. Goldsborough and junior Tate Thornell are other linebackers.
Up front on the defensive line, Pilcher, a tackle, and Youngblood, a defensive end, return for their third year as a starter. Jackson Herring, a senior, and Harris are another key linemen for PCS. Like at tight end on offense, Cole Smith and Linder are battling for a defensive end spot.
The secondary is perhaps the least experienced area for the Eagles following the graduation of all-state players Spencer Smith, last year’s leading tackler, and David Warren, who had six interceptions last season.
Lewis does return as a third-year starter at cornerback. Jake Smith, who is the back-up quarterback on offense, will man other corner spot with Weatherford at safety and Gordon backing him up.
The Eagles have to replace kicker Warren, who tied the school record with six field goals last year, including a school-record 49 yarder, and was 51-of-55 on point after kicks.
John Jeter, a junior who has seen a handful of varsity opportunities, will fill the void as kicker, while Colley will fill the punting duties vacated by the graduation of Coleman Wright. Cole Smith and Morris will handle long snaps and Weatherford returns to hold for extra points and field goals.
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Kenny Keith (8th year at Providence Christian and as a head coach, 44-30)
>> 2018 record: 12-2 record, 6-1 in Class 3A, Region 2, Class 3A state semifinals
>> 2018 results: New Brockton (W, 35-10); Aug. 31 at Houston County (W, 42-8); Geneva # (W, 41-0); at Wicksburg # (W, 35-12); at Slocomb # (W, 31-14); Dale County (W, 32-7); at Pike County # (L, 14-25); Opp # (W, 61-0); Straughn # (W, 59-7); at Houston Academy # (W, 35-0). STATE PLAYOFFS: Lamar County (W, 31-6); at St. James (W, 27-6); Gordo (W, 23-20); at Flomaton (L, 33-34, Class 3A state semifinals)
>> Points scored/per game: 499/35.6
>> Points allowed/per game: 149/10.6
>> Returning offensive starters (6): QB Collins McClintock (Sr., 5-10, 170); RB Wise Gordon (Sr., 5-10, 190); TE Jackson Colley (Sr., 6-3, 180); FB Grayson Stewart (Sr., 6-0, 195); OL Holland Harris (Jr., 6-3, 245); OL Colby Pilcher (Sr., 5-10, 240).
>> Returning defensive starters (6): DL Colby Pilcher (Sr., 5-10, 240); DE Grant Youngblood (Sr., 6-1, 170); LB Grayson Stewart (Sr., 6-0, 195); LB Michael Sullivan (Sr., 5-10, 190); LB Jackson Colley (Sr., 6-3, 180); DB Hayes Lewis (Sr., 5-8, 165)
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 at New Brockton
Aug. 30 Houston County
Sept. 6 at Geneva #
Sept. 13 Wicksburg #
Sept. 20 Slocomb #
Sept. 27 at Dale County
Oct. 4 Pike County #
Oct. 11 at Opp #
Oct. 18 at Straughn #
Oct. 25 Houston Academy
# Denotes region contest
