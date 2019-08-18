After enduring a winless season a year ago, Rehobeth head coach Donny Gillian sees the brightness out of the tunnel as the Rebels head into the 2019 season.
“We had a tough year last year no doubt, but we have a lot more returners this time than we have had in years,” said Gillian, who is in his second year as head coach and his fifth overall with the program. “Last year, I had like only five returning seniors and this year I have 20. It really helps to have that returning experience.”
A year ago, Rehobeth returned only three starters on offense and four on defense. This year, five and six, respectively, return on the two sides. Equally important is that most returning players, including many who had to replace a handful of injured players last year, saw action last season, giving this year’s Rebel team solid experience.
“A lot of those guys that we were playing on the field last year in some tough situations grew up a lot,” Gillian said. “They got baptized by fire. They are ready to go now.”
The end result, Gillian feels, will be a better team on the field this fall.
“We feel like we are on the upswing,” Gillian said. “I feel brighter days are ahead for Rehobeth football.”
In addition to a lack of experience, a lack of depth hurt the Rebels last year and it showed late in games, said Gillian. He hopes this year’s team is better equipped to deal with late game issues.
“Our biggest problem over the years is that three and a half quarters is about what we can play,” Gillian said, noting the team “wore down” at the end of games. “We have to find a way to finish it or not collapse in the fourth quarter to win some of the games we haven’t been.”
The Rebel head coach said the key to any Rehobeth success will likely be determined up front.
“Of course, like any high school football team, you are banking on that offensive and defensive line,” Gillian said. “We are counting on them to really be our cornerstone. That is where we have put a lot of our emphasis on in the spring and summer.”
Seniors Nathan Jueckstock (6-2, 250) and Reid Swann (6-0, 190) are the lone returning starters up front with Jueckstock in the interior and Swann at tight end.
“He (Jueckstock) was our center last year and he was another one that got hurt and missed about four weeks,” Gillian said. “We will move him around a bit. He is a lot more athletic linemen than a lot of others.
“Reid played some linebacker and OL last year. This year, we have had him at tight end. We are counting on him to be able to give us some help on that edge.”
Jace Vickers (Jr., 6-3, 230), Zayne Littlefield (Sr., 5-11, 230) and Spencer Carpenter (So., 6-2, 265) are others expected to play key roles on the offensive line.
The defensive line returns senior Payton Jinks (5-11, 280) and junior Trycon McHellon (6-4, 235) as starters. Jinks is probably the strongest player on the team, Gillian said. R.J. Brown (5-11, 250) is also expected to start up front.
The offense features the return of junior quarterback Kase Keasler (6-3, 190), but senior Jay Trawick (5-11, 190), who missed all of last year with an ankle injury, is also back at the position.
“We have got a little race going on between Kase Keasler and Jay Trawick,” Gillian said. “Kase played last year and did a good job for us. Jay was hurt last year and didn’t get to play. Will Jordan (5-11, 180) is a 10 th grader and he is doing well too. We have a quarterback race going to see who is going to be the man.
“If they are not at quarterback, they will be on the field somewhere because they are too good of athletes to keep off the field. Kase has been working some at receiver and Jay has been a running back before. Will also plays at tight end and all three play defense some. We will get them all involved someway in the game.”
Gillian indicated the Rebels could play two at quarterback during this Friday’s season opener against Ashford.
“We may use a dual quarterback system,” Gillian said.
Also returning is senior Cameron Hovey (5-9, 165) at running back.
“Cameron Hovey did a great job last year,” Gillian said. “We asked a lot of him and he delivered. He is all heart. He has a deep commitment to his teammates and to the game.”
Hovey, according to Gillian, is 100 percent healthy following ankle surgery in the spring from a baseball injury.
Brandon Austin (So., 5-8, 160) and Jamal Maloney (Jr., 5-10, 170) join Hovey in the backfield for Rehobeth, which utilizes a lot of three back sets. Trey Turner (Jr., 5-9, 160) is also expected to see playing time at running back. Garrett Murkerson (6-3, 192), a senior, returns as a starting tight end and wide receiver.
“He is a good blocker and he doesn’t mind going into traffic and getting the ball,” Gillian said.
Turner and Hovey will also play some wide receiver for the Rebels as will Keasler if he is not at QB.
The defense is highlighted by the return of Grant Peacock (5-11, 185) at linebacker. He earned second-team all-state last year in Class 5A.
“We are hoping he has another big year,” Gillian said of Peacock. “We have a good defensive front and we are hoping we can keep some of the pressure off him to allow him to make the plays like he did last year.”
Senior Jimmy Godwin (5-11, 235) will also fill a role at linebacker, moving from the defensive line. Maloney could also see time at outside linebacker if he is not at defensive back in the secondary.
The secondary returns two starters in junior Peyton Stephens (5-9, 165), who has had a strong offseason according to Gillian, at defensive back and senior Jarvis Wilson (5-10, 175) at safety. When Maloney moves down to linebacker, Turner or sophomore Mason Rivers (5-8, 150) lines up at cornerback.
Gillian said Wilson is one of the veterans of the defense.
“We may move him around a little bit,” Gillian said. “He has played every possible position and he has been in the rotation since the ninth grade year. We expect big things out of Jarvis.”
Overall, Gillian feels the defense is an improved unit from last year.
“I am feeling optimistic,” Gillian said. “We had a good spring and a good summer. Our core guys have worked really hard. They have gotten better. There are a lot of times you can work hard and not get better, but they have gotten better.”
In special teams, Hovey will handle all the kicking duties as well as punt. Murkerson and J.C. Peterson (So., 5-10, 230) are long snappers and Turner will hold for extra points and field goals.
REBELS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Donny Gillian (2nd year at Rehobeth, 0-10; 6th year as a head coach, 12-37)
>> 2018 record: 0-10 overall, 0-6 in Class 5A, Region 2
>> 2018 results: Ashford (L, 7-31); Dothan (L, 7-47); Charles Henderson # (L, 20-34); at Beauregard # (L, 7-38); Greenville # (L, 7-63); at Wicksburg (L, 14-27); at Carroll # (L, 21-33); Tallassee # (L, 14-39); at Valley # (L, 2-28); Dale County (L, 21-25)
>> Points scored/per game: 120/12.0
>> Points allowed/per game: 365/36.5
>> Returning offensive starters (5): QB/WR Kase Keasler (Jr., 6-3, 190); RB Cameron Hovey (Sr., 5-9, 165); TE/WR Garrett Murkerson (Sr., 6-3, 185); OL Nathan Jueckstock (Sr., 6-2, 250); TE Reid Swann (Sr., 6-0, 190)
>> Returning defensive starters (6): DL Payton Jinks (Sr., 5-11, 280); DL Trycon McHellon (Jr., 6-4, 235); LB Jimmy Godwin (Sr., 5-11, 235); LB Grant Peacock (Sr., 5-11, 185); DB Peyton Stephens (Jr., 5-9, 165); S Jarvis Wilson (Sr., 5-10, 175)
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 at Ashford
Aug. 30 Off
Sept. 6 at Charles Henderson #
Sept. 13 Beauregard #
Sept. 20 at Greenville #
Sept. 27 Wicksburg
Oct. 4 Carroll #
Oct. 11 at Tallassee #
Oct. 18 Valley #
Oct. 25 Dale County
Nov. 1 off
# Denotes region games
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.