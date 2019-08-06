Dale County Superintendent Ben Baker has always been a firm believer in automated external defibrillators.
That belief is even stronger today.
Baker confirmed to the Dothan Eagle Tuesday afternoon that 15-year-old Dale County sophomore Adaveion Jackson collapsed during an early morning practice and added he was “saved” by quick action from the Warrior coaching staff, led by head coach Don Moore, with the aid of an AED.
The player was in stable condition and undergoing tests after being airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, said Baker, who had talked with the young man’s parents in the late afternoon. Jackson was initially transported to Flowers Hospital in Dothan from the practice field in Midland City.
Moore said the player was a wide receiver and defensive back for the Warriors.
“This morning at Dale County High School at an early morning workout, we did have a student-athlete that went into cardiac arrest,” Baker said. “I want to say Don Moore and his staff saved a life this morning.
“Coach Moore and his staff are to be commended. The young man collapsed at practice and CPR was started by the coaching staff and the AED was immediately gotten, 911 was called, and everybody did their job they were trained to do.
“The coach who was responsible for meeting the ambulance, the coach who was responsible for calling 911 and the coach who was responsible for getting the AED all did their job. They used the AED, which is an automated external defibrillator. The student-athlete was shocked twice by the device and the coaching staff at Dale County High School saved that boy’s life this morning.
“We are thankful and counting our blessing that the young man is stable.”
While things were stabilized as of Tuesday afternoon, Baker stressed that the player was still undergoing treatment.
“We are hoping for a good outcome,” Baker said. “We still need the general public to keep that family and the young man in their prayers. The young man is not out of the woods.”
In a Dothan Eagle interview, Moore said practice, which started at 7:05 a.m., was not even 10 minutes old when the player collapsed.
“We began with conditioning drills at 7:05 a.m. and he ran three procedure drills and he walked back and collapsed,” Moore said. “Two coaches started working on him and we called 911 at 7:14 a.m.
“The two coaches performed AED before the county sheriff and volunteer emergency took over.”
Moore said the player “was moving around” as emergency personnel attended to him and when the ambulance arrived.
Since it was still early in the morning, Baker said the weather conditions were mild for the practice.
“It was not very hot, not very humid,” Baker said.
Shortly after the incident, Baker said the player’s physical form, which is required by the AHSAA before an athlete can practice, was reviewed.
“His physical form has reviewed by a physician and there were no warning signs,” Baker said, noting, “A lot of times people don’t know they have a condition until it hits you.”
Baker repeatedly commended the job by Moore and his staff.
“We are a firm believer in AED,” Baker said. “When I got elected (superintendent) we started an AED initiative to put more AEDs on campus. There are some naysayers that say it was a waste of money, but it is worth every dime because it saved the life of a child today.
“With just CPR being administrated, it might have been OK, but with them being able to shock him back into rhythm, it saved his life.”
In an interesting twist, Tuesday happened to also be a professional development day for all coaches in the Dale County School System, including nearby Ariton and G.W. Long high schools, to go over such situations as the one in Midland City.
“We had it planned for professional development to talk about emergencies and do our yearly review with our doctors – Dr. (Kenneth) Brown and Dr. (Chase) Smith – and with Encore to go our protocol of things like this,” Baker said. “We had done some training over the summer.”
Meetings like the Tuesday one as well as the training are valuable, said Baker, and that the quick action at Dale County proves that.
“This is a big deal,” Baker said. “We had a young man go into cardiac arrest and he was saved because of the management and emergency action of a coaching staff.
“It goes back to being trained, being prepared and everybody knowing what their responsibility is when something happens on the field of the play or on the court.”
Moore said the sophomore player was a hard worker and was expected to see “a lot of playing time on the JV” team this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.