A day after collapsing in an early morning practice, Dale County 15-year-old sophomore football player Adaveion Jackson was moving around and eating Wednesday at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to Dale County Superintendent Ben Baker.
“We got an outstanding report that he was up, alert, moving around and was eating and that he could possibly come home on Friday,” Baker told the Dothan Eagle Wednesday afternoon of reports from family members.
Baker said no cause for Jackson’s collapse was known yet, but that he was wearing heart monitors and still undergoing other tests.
“They are still running tests, but the fact he is up and eating is great,” Baker said.
Jackson collapsed 10 minutes into a 7 a.m. practice at the Midland City school’s football practice field on Tuesday morning. Dale County coaches were credited with saving his life after apparently reviving him with two automated external defibrillator shocks following unsuccessful CPR efforts.
“The family and doctors all feel that all the coaches saved the boy’s life with their response and because of the AED,” Baker said.
Jackson was initially transported from the practice field to Flowers Hospital in Dothan before being airlifted to UAB in Birmingham.
