Dale County, Rehobeth clinch state playoff berths

Dale County scored 29 unanswered points to rally from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat Headland 39-30 in a Class 4A, Region 2 game, clinching a state playoff berth for the Warriors (4-5, 3-3).
Trailing 30-10 late in the third quarter after Headland’s Andre Galloway scored on a 64-yard run and Tyler Danzey scored on a two-point conversion, the Warriors began their comeback with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Keion Jackson. Alex Banks threw to Christopher Ross on the two-point conversion, cutting it to 30-18.
A fumble on the Rams’ first offensive play gave it back to the Warriors, who turned it into points on a 1-yard Tra Marshall run. Marshall added a two-point conversion, making it 30-26.
The Warriors took the lead in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard double reverse pass from Shane Wesley to quarterback Ethan Teal to go up 32-30.
After an interception, Teal scored on a 5-yard run and Christian Hernandez added the point after kick for the 39-30 final.
Headland grabbed a 14-10 halftime lead on a Galloway 1-yard run and Danzey 72-yard run.
Teal scored on a 38-yard run and Hernandez kicked a 44-yard field goal for Dale County in the first half.
Tyson Kirkland had a 56-yard interception return and Danzey scored on a two-point conversion before Galloway’s long run put the Rams up 30-10.
Offensively for Dale County, Marshall rushed for 96 yards on 24 carries with one TD and Teal rushed for 71 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns and also threw for 104 yards off 7-of-12 passing and added his 23-yard TD reception.
Defensively for Dale County, Jeremy Lewis and Banks had 10 tackles each, while Marshall had nine tackles and Kendall Miller eight.
The Warrior defense also earned five turnovers — interceptions by Marshall and Banks and two fumble recoveries by Dashion McGriff and one by Ross.
Rehobeth 12, Valley 7: Rehobeth clinched a Class 5A state playoff berth, downing Valley at home 12-7.
The Rebels improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in 5A, Region 2. The Rams fell to 5-3 and 4-1.
Cameron Hovey rushed for 86 yards and scored both Rebel touchdowns. Brad Austin had 136 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Hovey scored on a 21-yard run to cap Rehobeth’s opening drive of the game, a 65-yard march. He added a 3-yard run to start the third, finishing a 90-yard Rebel drive.
The two scores put Rehobeth up 12-0. The Rams scored late in the third quarter.
Dustin Roberts’ interception on the last Valley drive sealed the victory.
Trycon McHellon and Reid Swann had eight tackles each and Jamal Maloney and Grant Peacock had seven each for Rehobeth.
Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0: Charles Henderson clinched a state playoff spot in Class 5A, earning a shutout victory over Tallassee.
The Trojans (4-3 overall, 4-1 in Class 5A, Region 2) also moved into a first-place tie in the region thanks to Rehobeth’s win over Valley (4-1), setting up a region showdown with the Rams next week for the region title.
Pooka Jones threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one for CHHS. Javen Hill caught two of the scoring passes and Jay Taylor the other.
The Trojan defense earned five interceptions, two each from JB Sanders and Malcolm Hall and one from Tyrrell Jones.
Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6: Abbeville scored all 76 points in the first half and the second half was shortened to six minutes in the third and two in the fourth quarter.
Wauntavious Conley rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns (10, 15 and 73 yards) on six carries, Eric Truitt had 79 yards and two TDs (39 and 40) on two carries and Nathan Hall had 63 yards on five carries with one TD (10).
Hall also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Rico Dozier and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. Truitt earned a 38-yard punt return for a score and Monquarius Cooper had a 70-yard interception return for a TD.
Pike County 44, Opp 13: Rayshawn Reynolds and Darrick Myhand both rushed for three touchdowns to lead unbeaten Pike County, which clinched the Class 3A, Region 2 title.
Reynolds scored on runs of 8, 10 and 80 yards, while Myhand had two 1-yard scoring runs and a 20-yard TD run for Pike County (8-0, 6-0).
Daquavious Coleman threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Zerathan Caffie for the other Bulldog score.
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19: Hayden McCoy rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading Samson over Zion Chapel.
McCoy rushed for scores of 45 and 19 yards and threw a 50-yard TD pass to Blade Davis. Joey McNally rushed for a 9-yard TD run and Trad Jenkins on a 35-yard run.
Francisco Laureano was 5-of-5 on extra points for Samson (3-5, 2-3).
McCoy rushed for 145 yards and finished 4-of-8 passing for 81 yards. Jenkins had 89 yards off 12 carries.
Brockston Bragg rushed for two touchdowns and Austin Johns one for Zion Chapel (4-4, 2-4).
Highland Home 35, New Brockton 28: The Gamecocks played tough against the No. 9 ranked Flying Squadron, but couldn’t pull off the upset.
Kaden Cupp threw for 180 yards off 10-of-13 with a touchdown pass to De’Shawn McLeod, who caught three passes for 86 yards. Kyan Horne rushed for 150 yards on 29 carries and had two touchdowns, while Cupp rushed for 68 and a touchdown. CJ Wilkerson caught three passes for 47 yards and Russell Weeks three for 40 yards.
The Gamecocks (3-5, 3-3) finished with 400 yards of offense compared to 380 for Highland Home (7-1, 6-0).
Defensively, Brandon McCoy had six tackles, including two sacks. Ethan Stinson and Colton Marsh both had four tackles. Weeks and Josh Cardwell both caused a fumble with Stinson and Mash recovering a fumble each.
Georgiana 56, Kinston 42: Colby Copeland had 259 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 67 and 55 yards and also had 50 yards off three receptions plus 11 tackles on defense in Kinston’s loss to Georgiana.
Addison Hudson earned 109 yards rushing on 25 carries with three touchdowns off runs of 8, 7 and 8 yards. Blayne Moore completed 4-of-7 for 66 yards. John Free was 6-of-6 on point after kicks.
Kinston fell to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. Georgiana improved to 4-5 and 3-3.
Edgewood Academy 35, Lakeside School 28: The Chiefs gave No. 7 ranked Edgewood a battle before falling 35-28.
Davantae Bowick had a 70-yard touchdown catch from Auston Welsh plus a 55-yard kickoff return for a TD. Welsh also threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jacari Richardson and caught a 35-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton.
Lakeside fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in region play with the AISA Region 2 loss. Edgewood improved to 7-1 and 2-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.