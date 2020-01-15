MONTGOMERY --- Daleville senior running back Jalen White said his 2019 preseason goals centered on local individual awards, such as the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.
After a record-breaking season, including an AHSAA single-season rushing record of 3,517 yards with 48 touchdowns, White has now achieved higher accolades.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior was named the state’s Class 2A Back of the Year winner by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and was voted to the Super All-State team.
The Warhawk standout also finished third in ASWA voting for the state’s coveted Mr. Football award won by quarterback Kristian Story, an Alabama signee who led Lanett to the Class 1A state title. Spanish Fort quarterback Kris Abrams-Draine was runner-up.
“Honestly I am not going to lie to you, I was thinking about the local awards (before the season),” said White, who was also named the Southeast Sun Player of the Year. “I didn’t think it was possible (to win a state award). I really didn’t know much beside the local stuff, so it is really an honor to win this.”
The award winners for state back and lineman of the year in all seven AHSAA classes and in AISA plus the Mr. Football winner were all announced during a Wednesday luncheon at Montgomery’s Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center. The luncheon was sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
White averaged 319.7 yards a game and 16.2 yards per carry this year over 11 games, helping Daleville to a 7-4 record and to the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. His 3,517 rushing yards eclipsed the state record previously held by former Dale County star Jamarius Henderson (2014), who earned his total in four more games (15).
White, though, didn’t just excel as a runner, but in other areas. Defensively, he racked up 65 tackles, 10 for losses, earned three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles (one for a touchdown) and had five passes broken up.
He also punted 13 times for a 35.1 yard average and returned five kickoffs for 146 yards (a 29.2 average per return).
He accounted for 322 total points off 49 touchdowns and 14 two-point conversions. The point total ranks second all-time in AHSAA history, while the 14 two-point conversions are fifth most.
Of his 48 rushing TDs, 27 were of 50 or more yards.
White was chosen for the Class 2A Back of the Year award over Collinsville quarterback Caleb Jones and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas, the other two finalist for the award.
“It feels great,” White said of winning 2A Back of the Year. “All the hard work I put in in the offseason and during the season, it all paid off. It is a great feeling. I don’t have too many words (to describe) because it feels so good.
“It means a lot. It is really special to be honored by the state and being 2A Back of the Year -- to be recognized like this. It is an honor and I thank God for it.”
Daleville head coach Desmond Lett, in an interview several weeks ago, said White has earned all the accolades.
“He is an outstanding kid, a hard working kid,” Lett said. “Coming into the year, I knew his goals were high and he went out every day at practice and at every game to work and compete.”
After finishing 2018 with 1,651 yards, including a 300-yard performance in the state playoffs against Leroy, White exploded this season.
He opened the season with a 281-yard, four-touchdown performance against Elba and rarely slowed down. He rushed for 300 or more yards in six games, including a 465-yard, seven-TD performance against Geneva County and a 462-yard, eight-TD effort on just nine carries in just one half against Barbour County.
Only Leroy in a playoff rematch in November slowed White down as the Bears held him to just 136 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. It was the lone game White didn’t reach 200 yards rushing.
Despite his solid 2018 season, White didn’t have much college interest prior to the fall, but his breakout season caught the eyes of several schools, including Florida State and Florida.
The Warhawk star is set to visit Florida State and new head coach Mike Norvell next weekend (Jan. 24-26) and Florida and head coach Dan Mullen the following week (Jan. 31-Feb. 2).
He also already received offers from Tulane, Georgia Southern, Toledo and Mercer.
White said he has not made any college decision, but does expect sign on Signing Day on Feb. 5.
SUPER ALL-STATE
(top 12 players, regardless of classification)
1. Kristian Story, QB, Lanett
2. Kris Abrams-Draine, QB, Spanish Fort
3. Jalen White, RB, Daleville
4. Roydell Williams, RB, Hueytown
5. Sawyer Pate, QB, Thompson
6. Demouy Kennedy, LB, Theodore
7. Dee Beckwith, WR, Florence
8. Rontarius Wiggins, RB, Jacksonville
9. Jackson Bratton, LB, Muscle Shoals
10. Seth Brown, QB, St. John Paul II
11. Trey Higgins, QB, Oxford
12. Will Breland, LB, UMS-Wright
LINEMEN OF THE YEAR
7A: Demouy Kennedy, Theodore
6A: Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals
5A: Trent Howard, Briarwood
4A: Will Breland, UMS-Wright
3A: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian
2A: Arian Gregory, Luverne
1A: Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible
AISA: Eli Richey, Southern Academy
BACKS OF THE YEAR
7A: Sawyer Pate, Thompson
6A: Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort
5A: Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
4A: Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville
3A: Daquan Johnson, Flomaton
2A: Jalen White, Daleville
1A: Kristian Story, Lanett
AISA: Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East
