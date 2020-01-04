Jalen White, Daleville High School
2019 Player of Year
Background: White is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior for Daleville and head coach Desmond Lett. He played running back and was a kick returner and punter.
Numbers: In just 11 games, White rushed for an AHSAA state record 3,517 yards off 217 carries, averaging 319.7 yards per game and 16.2 yards per carry, with 48 TDs and 14 2-point conversions (5th most in AHSAA history). He helped Daleville average 44.5 points a game, third most in Class 2A. Of his 48 TDs, 27 were 50 or more yards. He also had five kick returns for 146 yards (29.2 yards a kick return). Defensively he earned 65 tackles, including 10 for losses, and had three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one for a TD) and five passes broken up. He also punted for a 35.1 yard average (13 punts for 446 yards). He helped Daleville to a 7-4 record and the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
On being player of year: I think it is a great honor. It proves that hard work pays off and everything was worth it – all the times in the hot sun (in summer) and all the time in the weight room. Everything paid off.
What were your preseason goals? Obviously my goal was the state championship and obviously we didn’t get there. Other than that my goal was to play as hard as I can, one last ride, and do the best I could do.
Did you have a chip on your shoulder after not getting awards in 2018? Yes sir, I did. No doubt about that. I also felt I had a chip on my shoulder because I felt more recruiters (college coaches) should have seen me and more offers should have been rolling in, so I had some things to prove.
Did you have goals stat-wise? Yes sir. Last year my goal was 2,000 yards, but I came up short, so my goal this year was 2,000 yards again. I am ended up passing it and got 3,000 yards.
How did you feel about your season? It was a pretty good season. It would have been great if we had won a state championship, but overall it was a great season and I can’t complain. I had great teammates, great coaches and a great team behind me. Yeah, it was a great season.
What was the key to you being successful? My offensive line. I couldn’t do anything without them. You can’t get anywhere without them, so I give a lot of praise to them.
Describe your running style: I think I am pretty unique. I am big, powerful and fast. I can cut on a dime. A lot of college recruiters say it is not often they see a guy my size run then hit the ground (with a cut) and go upfield. Most importantly, I have a drive like no other.
Lett on White: He is an outstanding kid, a hard working kid. Coming into the year, I knew his goals were high and he went out every day at practice and at every game to work and compete. He has great vision and a great work ethic.
Donny Gillilan, Rehobeth High School
2019 Coach of Year
Background: Gillilan was in his second year at Rehobeth and his sixth year as a head coach, also serving as head coach at Wicksburg (2010-13).
Numbers: Gillilan guided the state’s biggest turnaround this season, going from 0-10 last year to 7-3 and the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
On being coach of year: It is just a humbling thing. Being coach of the year is a credit to your staff and your players for making it possible. It is really a team award more than it is an individual award because it is what they did and their willingness to buy in and follow.
What were your goals and expectations of this year’s team? The expectations for this year and last year were about the same, but the results were a lot different. What caused the different outcome? We had the same goals, had the same expectations and had a lot different outcome. We were able to achieve more of our goals due to the changes in individuals in terms of work ethic, commitment to what we were doing and believing in each other. This bunch really believed in each other. I can’t say enough good about the players and our coaching staff because they were just fantastic.
What did you do differently this year as a coach? We kind of took a gamble on some stuff and it worked out for us. We changed up offensively a little bit. We had some kids that we moved up from JV that contributed to the varsity this year and that enabled us to have a different offensive system and a little different approach on defense also. The year’s experience they got the year before was invaluable. They were baptized by fire and we were able to channel some of that experience and game knowledge into some success this year.
How did you change offensively? We ran a lot more under center. We had a quarterback change. Kase Keasler was our quarterback the year before and moved him to tight end and he did a great job for us. The young man (Jay Trawick) that was hurt the year before and played maybe five snaps all year played quarterback this year.
When did you see this year might be different? Last February and March in the weight room we could see this was going to be a different bunch with their willingness to work and not just the willingness to work but their desire to improve and get better. They got stronger and faster and their mental approach to the game changed as they got better in the weight room. They felt more confident in themselves and they were able to channel that to the field.
How did you turn it around from zero wins to seven? The players’ work ethic and their willingness to do the little things that make a difference. They were wonderful about paying attention to details and getting the job done, while focusing on the team more than themselves.
What was the key to the team on field? This year we talked about limiting our mistakes on both sides of the ball and stopping the big play, controlling more of the tempo of the game.
Super 12 Selections
Jalen White, Daleville
Senior running back
Player of the Year
3,517 rushing yards, 319.7 per game, 48 TDs; 322 total points (second in AHSAA history); 65 tackles, 10 for loss, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries (one TD).
Jabre Barber, Dothan
Senior wide receiver, running back
50 receptions, 789 yards, 15.6 per catch, 6 TDs, 136 rushing yards on 37 carries (12.4 a carry), 6 TDs; 2 kickoff returns for TD, 1 punt return for TD.
Hess Horne, Eufaula
Junior quarterback
Wiregrass-high 2,763 yards and 30 TDs passing; completed 63.5 percent (191-of-301), leading Eufaula to Class 6A leading 41.6 points a game; 126 rushing yards, 6 TDs.
Kahari McReynolds, Geneva
Senior running back/defensive back
1,672 rushing yards, 152.0 a game, 10.1 per carry, 18 TDs, 25 receptions, 432 yards, 9 TDs; 2 kick returns for TDs; 53 tackles, 30 solos 2 interceptions, a 99-yard fumble return for TD
Rayshawn Reynolds, Pike County
Senior running back/defensive back
1,853 yards rushing, 168.5 a game, 13.1 per carry, 20 TDs; 35 tackles, 3 QB sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble for top defense in 3A
Michael Sullivan, Providence Christian
Senior linebacker
124 tackles, 10.3 a game, 4 quarterback sacks for unit that allowed only 14.1 points a game.
Blake Carroll, Ariton
Senior linebacker/running back
138 tackles, 10.8 a game, with 89 solos, 12 tackles for loss, 4 QB sacks; rushed for 729 yards (56.1 a game), 19 TDs
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County
Sophomore running back/kick/punt returner
1,996 rushing yards, 199.6 a game, 12.7 per carry, 32 TDs; tied AHSAA state record for kickoff returns for TD (6), returned 17 kickoffs for 744 yards; 23 receptions, 342 yards, 4 TDs; in 203 total touches, 3,247 yards, 45 TDs.
Dillon Caraway, G.W. Long
Senior running back
1,623 yards rushing, 135.3 a game, 9.4 yards per carry, 19 TDs; 7 receptions, 139 yards, 2 TDs; 8 kick/punt returns, 199 yards, 1 TD.
Bryan Galloway, Goshen
Senior quarterback
Only Wiregrass QB to throw and rush for a 1,000 yards each, rushing for 1,494 yards (124.5 a game) and throwing for 1,386 yards (115.5 a game) with 21 rushing TDs and 18 passing TDs; completed 64.3 percent (92-of-143)
Dezmion Roberson, Elba
Senior linebacker/wide receiver
149 tackles, 12.1 per game, 62 solos, 7 tackles for loss, 6 QB sacks, 1 interception; 10 receptions, 215 yards, 5 TDs.
Chase Swain, Northside Methodist
Senior running back
2,213 yards rushing and 201.2 yards a game (both second best in Wiregrass) with 26 TDs (third best in Wiregrass); 7.3 yards per carry
Honorable Mention Super 12: L.Z. Leonard, Enterprise; Josh McCray, Enterprise; Jamal Lane, Dothan; Ty Webb, Dothan; Jaylen White, Dothan; Cameron Hovey, Rehobeth; Grant Peacock, Rehobeth; Tyrelle Jones, Charles Henderson; J.B. Sanders, Charles Henderson; Wilson Turner, Headland; Ty Dailey, Headland; Ethan Deal, Dale County; Dylan Creech, Geneva; Hornado Wheeler, Pike County; Hal Smithart, Opp; Erik Matthews, Opp; Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb; Collins McClintock, Providence Christian; Grayson Stewart, Providence Christian; Nathan Hall, Abbeville; Maddux Herring, Ariton; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Brandon McCoy, New Brockton; Russell Weeks, New Brockton; Colby Copeland, Kinston; Tres Weeks, Northside Methodist; Nick O’Brien, Pike Liberal Arts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.